'When I did the recon, I saw that I could do it' - Tadej Pogačar fuels Paris-Roubaix debut rumours again

'Maybe in the near future, there's a big chance that I'm on the start' says world champion, with decision to be made after Milan-San Remo

Ever since Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) teased the cycling world with a video of his recon on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix on February 10, his possible participation at this season's race has remained one of the biggest storylines to follow.

UAE staff members have denied that the Monument is on his programme for spring, and Pogačar himself has avoided talking about it at the UAE Tour. But, while full focus is currently on Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the start of the Classics, the world champion has added further fuel to the rumours, admitting on Friday that the recon he did changed his opinion of the race.

