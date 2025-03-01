'When I did the recon, I saw that I could do it' - Tadej Pogačar fuels Paris-Roubaix debut rumours again

Ever since Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) teased the cycling world with a video of his recon on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix on February 10, his possible participation at this season's race has remained one of the biggest storylines to follow.

UAE staff members have denied that the Monument is on his programme for spring, and Pogačar himself has avoided talking about it at the UAE Tour. But, while full focus is currently on Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the start of the Classics, the world champion has added further fuel to the rumours, admitting on Friday that the recon he did changed his opinion of the race.

Speaking on RMC's show Bartoli Time this week, hosted by the former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, Pogačar gave an update on whether or not a debut at the Hell of the North could be expected on April 13.

"I did the recon for Paris-Roubaix, and I must say that it got my attention," Pogačar told RMC.

"Maybe in the near future, there's a big chance that I'm on the start. I cannot say whether this year or next year, but there is always a chance, so let's see and let's be a little bit surprised."

Despite impressing on the pavé of northern France during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France, Pogačar originally wasn't bullish about how he could perform at Paris-Roubaix. But on reflection, with a warning to the rest of the peloton, he doesn't believe it is out of reach after all.

"I really like the race. I thought it was going to be too hard for me," said the world champion. "But when I did the recon, I saw that maybe I could do it, and if I'm in good shape, then maybe I can try."

With a successful debut completed at his team's home race in the UAE, Pogačar has now "switched engine" into one-day mode as he looks ahead to racing in Italy, Belgium and possibly France.

Further triumphs at Il Lombardia and Liége-Bastogne-Liége during Pogačar's historic 2024 season increased his Monument tally to seven, equaling the seventh-most of all time. Pogačar has been outspoken about his pursuit of greatness in recent years, and winning all five of cycling's biggest one-day races is definitely something he'll want to add to that before his career is over.

"Only San Remo and Roubaix are missing from the Monument's list, and I think Milan-San Remo I have been close on a few occasions, but it is one of the hardest for me to win," Pogačar said.

He's improved every year at La Primavera since his debut in 2020, up to a career-best third in last season's race. However, he's not yet managed to get a gap over the Poggio as he's so desired with a series of stinging attacks.

Pogačar will have a fifth crack at breaking down cycling's toughest Monument to win on March 22, and only after then will a decision be made on his participation at Paris-Roubaix, according to RMC.