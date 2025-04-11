What Tadej Pogačar's final Paris-Roubaix recon reveals about possible team strategy

'I think he can win it,' UAE Team Emirates DS Fabio Baldato says after riders test tactics and tyres

Mandatory Credit Photo by Shutterstock 15248544eSlovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured during the reconnaissance of the track of this years oneday cycling race ParisRoubaix around Roubaix France Friday 11 April 2025Cycling ParisRoubaix Track Reconnaissance Friday Roubaix France 11 Apr 2025
Tadej Pogačar enjoyed his final taste of the Paris-Roubaix cobbles during a recon ride on Friday before he faces his professional debut in the Hell of the North on Sunday.

The Slovenian and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates covered the final 90km of the Paris-Roubaix route and Cyclingnews spent Friday morning chasing Tadej across the famous cobbled sectors and until the Roubaix velodrome. We published a series of videos on our Instagram, X and TikTok accounts.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

