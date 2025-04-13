'He can win it, absolutely' - Greg LeMond backs Tadej Pogačar as key contender for 2025 Paris-Roubaix

Greg LeMond has praised Tadej Pogačar's decision to ride Paris-Roubaix and said that he feels the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer is more than able to win the Hell of the North today.

Prior to Pogačar, LeMond is the last defending Tour de France champion to tackle Paris-Roubaix, back in 1991. He finished 55th.

The American described Pogačar, one of 53 debutants in this year's Paris-Roubaix, as an outstanding talent with the capacity to win across the board. Like Pogačar LeMond himself won both the World Championships - in LeMond's case, twice - and the Tour de France three times.

LeMond said he found it hard to believe that so much time had gone past without another reigning Tour de France champion taking part.

"Pogacar is like the one in a million. He is dominating in a very competitive peloton right now," LeMond told AFP. "With radios and structured teams, his solo wins are even more impressive."

"He loves cycling. It looks like he’s having fun doing it, and could be the greatest cyclist ever. I mean, the way he’s winning, the races he’s won—it’s exceptional."

LeMond highlighted Pogačar's success at winning so young.

"He’s only 26. Pogacar has probably several more Tour offensives in his legs. But you can’t discount (Jonas) Vingegaard. They are very close in the Tour de France. That’s what’s making cycling so exciting right now."



"What I like about this generation is that they're proving themselves at a very young age."

LeMond touted the Slovenian as a key favourite for Roubaix, although he also recognised that double Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the winner in 2023 and 2024 was likely the top contender.

"He can win it, absolutely. He’s not too light," LeMond said of the 66kg Pogacar.

"Van der Poel, for me, is still probably the favorite, purely from his past results and his experience. But there are a lot of strong riders right now."

Unlike the Tour, which he won in 1986, 1989 and 1990, LeMond never conquered Paris-Roubaix, but he said that it always had a special place in his heart. He was also baffled by the fact so few defending Tour champions had then gone on to race it the following year.

It's almost... it should be illegal," he told AFP. "I mean, as a pro cyclist, how could you not want that experience?"

"It’s a magical race. It’s the best race," he added. "The Tour de France is my first choice, but Paris-Roubaix is the one I would have loved to win."

