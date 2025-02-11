UAE Team Emirates-XRG have clamped down on rumours that Tadej Pogačar might take part in Paris-Roubaix this year after the Slovenian's social media post of his recon of the Arenberg Forest sector sparked a wave of reaction and speculation.

Comments ranged from 2024 runner-up Jasper Philipsen's joking 'Please Not' comment on Pogačar's Instagram post to fully fledged op-eds in Gazzetta dello Sport with former giants of the Hell of the North, like three-times 1970s winner Francesco Moser, arguing categorically that a victory in Roubaix velodrome was well within Pogačar's grasp.

However, reactions from UAE team members and staff present in the ongoing Tour of Oman were far less certain that Pogačar would actually be present at the startline in Compiegne on April 13. Former Classics specialist Marco Marcato told Nieuwsblad "Fabio Baldato" - like Marcato a sports director at UAE - "organised the reconnaissance, he was there to support Tadej and Tim [Wellens]."

"I can’t talk too much about the reconnaissance itself, but I can say that Paris-Roubaix is still not on Tadej’s program.”



Florian Vermeesch, runner-up in Roubaix in 2021 and a new signing at UAE this year, was both amused by the interest in Pogačar's possible participation, but also adamant it was not going to happen in the short term.

"Of course, that's a bit of a teaser. I thought it was funny to see all the reactions to it, but I don't think he deliberately wants to scare everyone," Vermeesch told Nieuwsblad and other outlets at the Tour of Oman.

"He himself realizes that he was riding on a part of cycling history in Arenberg. They did two days of recons, one for the Tour of Flanders, the other day for Paris-Roubaix. It would have been a bit stupid to fly there for just one day. And when you recon, you also train."

While Vermeesch, like Marcato, said that Roubaix was not in Pogačar's plans for cobbled glory in 2024, others like former winner Servais Knaven were not so convinced, telling Nieuwsblad "why else would you ride on Roubaix cobbles on February 9? He's surprised us before."

Others still keeping the door ajar on a possible Pogačar participation even as UAE were doing their utmost to shut it included Moser in a lengthy article written exclusively on the subject for Gazzetta dello Sport. Moser recounted that he was having lunch with his children when they showed him Pogačar's video of Arenberg Forest, and then added: "I know that at the moment Paris-Roubaix is not part of the 2025 racing plans of the World Champion, but a doubt comes to me: he did a real survey, all sectors, maybe he will try this year."

"But regardless of the "when" will debut in the Northern Hell as a professional, I think that the question everyone asks is whether or not the Slovenian can win Roubaix. My answer is yes. Why wouldn’t he?

"He has already raced twice in Flanders and was always the protagonist, once finishing fourth and once winning, even beating [Mathieu] Van der Poel.

"Of course, it’s not the same type of race, the pavé is different, but it is also proof that Tadej can be competitive in those Monuments of the North."

Moser even went so far as to argue that of the two Monuments that are currently still missing from Pogačar's collection, Milan-San Remo could be harder to win than Paris-Roubaix.

"I think San Remo could be the most difficult for him to conquer. He has already tried several times without succeeding because I think he mistimes his attack, on the Poggio he goes too early and not in the right place."

San Remo excepted, the Italian star added that Pogačar was racing Monuments he had already won and that he might be willing to change his program for a crack at the Hell of the North.

"And if, having raced Flanders, what if he were to decide to use his form from that race and go straight onto Roubaix, perhaps sacrificing one of the Ardennes Classics?" Moser asked rhetorically before asking again - "Why not?"