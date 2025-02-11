'I don't think he deliberately wants to scare everyone' – UAE play down Pogačar Paris-Roubaix start rumours amid social media furore

By
published

'Please not' jokes Jasper Philipsen after Pogačar does Arenberg recon

2022 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar (c) during the Roubaix cobbles stage
2022 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar (c) during the Roubaix cobbles stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have clamped down on rumours that Tadej Pogačar might take part in Paris-Roubaix this year after the Slovenian's social media post of his recon of the Arenberg Forest sector sparked a wave of reaction and speculation.

Comments ranged from 2024 runner-up Jasper Philipsen's joking 'Please Not' comment on Pogačar's Instagram post to fully fledged op-eds in Gazzetta dello Sport with former giants of the Hell of the North, like three-times 1970s winner Francesco Moser, arguing categorically that a victory in Roubaix velodrome was well within Pogačar's grasp.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news
Olav Kooij

Tour of Oman: Olav Kooij snatches second sprint win on stage 4
Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) embraces a teammate after winning opening night at Tulsa Tough 2022

Ty Magner keeps feet in pedals for recharged 2025 at L39ION of LA after 'getting whooped up' last year
Olav Kooij

Tour of Oman: Olav Kooij snatches second sprint win on stage 4
See more latest