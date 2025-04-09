'The cobbles themselves could wear Pogačar out' - Paris-Roubaix race director predicts tough battle for World Champion

By published

Thierry Gouvenou calls Pogačar's participation 'an exceptional moment'

2025 Paris-Roubaix favourite Tadej Pogačar en route to victory in the 2025 Tour of Flanders
2025 Paris-Roubaix favourite Tadej Pogačar en route to victory in the 2025 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Roubaix race organiser Thierry Gouvenou has predicted a close battle between Tadej Pogačar and his rivals in his debut in the Hell of the North, arguing that the 55.3 kilometres of pavé itself will be one of the biggest challenges for the Tour of Flanders winner.

Speaking at the traditional recon of the cobbled sectors of the Paris-Roubaix route on the Tuesday before the race, Gouvenou said that Pogačar's mere participation in his rainbow jersey was a huge moment for Paris-Roubaix history. The previous defending World Champion to do so was Greg LeMond in 1991.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.