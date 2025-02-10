Will Tadej Pogačar ride Paris-Roubaix in 2025? - World Champion tackles the cobbles in Trouée d'Arenberg recon

Slovenian will return to the Flemish Classics this spring as speculation rises over possible Roubaix debut

Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level
Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) already confirmed that he would return to the Flemish Classics in 2025 after skipping them last season to focus on his Grand Tour ambitions and Worlds. However, could a trip across the border to Paris-Roubaix now also be on the cards?

The World Champion was in Belgium and northern France at the weekend and has been exploring several key climbs and cobbled sectors that will feature in racing once the cobbled Classics are fully underway this spring.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

