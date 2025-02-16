'I cannot confirm anything' - Tadej Pogačar elusive on riding Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta, with focus on season debut at UAE Tour

By
published

Slovenian close to Tour de France form for first race of 2025 as he looks for third overall victory

Tadej Pogačar spoke before the start of the 2025 UAE Tour
Tadej Pogačar spoke before the start of the 2025 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

127 days have passed since Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) last pinned on a race number but the world champion will be back in action on Monday as he opens his 2025 account at the UAE Tour.

Despite teasing the cycling world about Paris-Roubaix with a video of him riding through the Forest of Arenberg and rumours that a return to the Vuelta a España could be imminent, Pogačar kept all his cards close to his chest in the pre-UAE Tour press conference, opting to focus only on the seven-day stage race that begins on Monday with an opening stage for the sprinters.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

