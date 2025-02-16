'I cannot confirm anything' - Tadej Pogačar elusive on riding Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta, with focus on season debut at UAE Tour

127 days have passed since Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) last pinned on a race number but the world champion will be back in action on Monday as he opens his 2025 account at the UAE Tour.

Despite teasing the cycling world about Paris-Roubaix with a video of him riding through the Forest of Arenberg and rumours that a return to the Vuelta a España could be imminent, Pogačar kept all his cards close to his chest in the pre-UAE Tour press conference, opting to focus only on the seven-day stage race that begins on Monday with an opening stage for the sprinters.

"It was really fun to do the recon, and I enjoyed a lot, but yeah, let's focus on the UAE Tour now, not Roubaix," said Pogačar at a pre-race press conference at Colnago Concept Store in Abu Dhabi attended by Cyclingnews.

"Also about the Vuelta I cannot confirm anything."

Despite his status as the huge favourite for overall victory at the UAE Tour, Pogačar was typically modest as he fielded questions during the short press event before heading out to a crowd gathered for a 'meet and greet'.

"I think I start every single season with some doubts - if the preparation was good, if the shape is going to be enough to compete at the highest level again," he admitted.

"But yeah, let's cross our fingers that this year will be just like any year before."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tadej Pogačar spoke before the 2025 UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates Sports Manager Joxean Fernández Matxin was less evasive about Pogačar's early-season 2025 form.

He is well aware that the number-one-ranked rider in the world is ready to race. Pogačar has not ridden the UAE Tour since 2022 but it is the team's home race, with high expectations from sponsors and local fans.

"He's in good condition, as always," Matxin told Cyclingnews. "I don't know, maybe if it's similar to the Tour de France, but it's a really good condition."

With the UAE Tour set to be decided during the stage 2 time trial and the mountain finishes to Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet on stages 3 and 7 respectively, Matxin acknowledged the nerves surrounding the racing in the UAE. Echelons and crashes are always possible in the UAE desert and especially in the four fast sprint stages.

"This is a race that is nervous and it's important to stay safe when there can be echelons, crosswinds and complicated situations," Matxin said.

"It's also important not to crash, touchwood, so we will try to the front position, a safe position and after that the race will be decided in the two mountain stages and the time trial."

Pogačar similarly saw crosswinds and echelons as the biggest threat to him adding a third title in the UAE to his palmares, admitting that he felt the 12km race against the clock wouldn't be much of a deciding factor.

"The TT is important, but I don't think there's going to be big time differences, maybe two seconds," Pogačar predicted.

"I think every year, all the GC riders are focusing a lot on TT, and here it is not super long, it's pretty flat and not technical, so I don't think there's gonna be big gaps there. The biggest gaps can open in the echelons and on the climbs."

To try and be best prepared for the possibility of the race opening up in the wind, Pogačar will rely on "Belgian power" in the form of new signings Florian Vermeersch and Rune Herregodts.

Alongside him is a strong squad that will target all seven stages are sprinter Juan Sebastián Molano, Mikkel Bjerg, Jay Vine, and Domen Novak.

Matxin described the roster as "Good riders for around Tadej to defend in the complicated moments."