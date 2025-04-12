'We should just go for it' - Tadej Pogačar nervous but confident about Paris-Roubaix debut

By published

UAE Team Emirates prepare to take on Van der Poel, Pedersen, Van Aert in the Hell of the North

Tour of Flanders winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) makes his debut at Paris-Roubaix in 2025
Tour of Flanders winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) makes his debut at Paris-Roubaix in 2025 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar got the biggest applause on the podium in Compiègne at the Paris-Roubaix team presentation on Saturday afternoon, the French crowd hoping he can light-up the race like has done so often at other races during his distinguished career.

Pogačar is making his professional Paris-Roubaix debut on Sunday. He raced the Junior Paris-Roubaix twice and has raced on the French pave during the Tour de France, but taking on all the 259km of Paris-Roubaix, 55km on cobbles, is another matter.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

