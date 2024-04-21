'Even with my best shape, it would be difficult to follow Tadej' - Mathieu van der Poel on the podium at Liège

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'I'm happy because I didn't think I would get a podium spot until about 5km to go' says World Champion caught behind a mid-race crash

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) capped off a successful spring campaign with victories at E3 Classics, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix but said that a third place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège was the best he could do against a rider like Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

"I'm realistic enough. I know that if Pogačar has a good day, I cannot follow him, not even with my best legs, which is normal," Van der Poel said in a post-race interview with Cycling Pro Net.

