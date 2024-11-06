'What if that preparation is there?' - Lotte Kopecky contemplates targeting yellow at the Tour de France Femmes

World champion hasn't yet fully analysed 2025 route but wants 'to go for a classification in a Grand Tour at least once in my career'

Kopecky wore the yellow jersey for the majority of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Lotte Kopecky has yet to study the route of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes but wants to see how well she can perform in a Grand Tour with fully focused training.

Easily the most versatile rider in the women's peloton, Kopecky has shown Grand Tour winning potential, despite her one-day expertise, with runner-up finishes at the Tour de France Femmes and Giro d'Italia Women in the past two seasons and overall victory at the UAE Tour.

