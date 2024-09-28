Lotte Kopecky pays tribute to late Muriel Furrer after retaining title at Zurich Worlds

'Everybody was very aware of the tragic loss' says Longo Borghini after elite women’s road race

UCI Road World Championships: Lotte Kopecky en route to gold in the Elite/U23 Women&#039;s Road Race
UCI Road World Championships: Lotte Kopecky en route to gold in the Elite/U23 Women's Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Muriel Furrer was remembered with a minute of silence before the start of the elite women’s road race at the World Championships, and her tragic death was on the minds of each and every one of the participants on a rain-soaked afternoon in Zurich.

Minutes after defending her rainbow jersey with a thunderous sprint, Lotte Kopecky was ushered into a tent near the podium for her flash interview. The Belgian was asked to describe her immediate feelings on crossing the line, but her first thoughts were instead for Furrer, who died on Friday after her crash in the previous day’s junior women’s road race.

Barry Ryan
