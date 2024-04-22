Lotte Kopecky to skip Tour de France Femmes after Olympics, SD Worx confirm

By Laura Weislo
published

World Champion will finish Omnium one day before start in Rotterdam

Lotte Kopecky wore the yellow jersey for six stages at the Tour de France Femmes in 2023
Lotte Kopecky wore the yellow jersey for six stages at the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx manager Danny Stam confirmed that World Champion Lotte Kopecky will not take part in the Tour de France Femmes this year.

Kopecky was unsure whether she could race the Tour this year because the Olympic Games in Paris finish one day before the Tour de France Femmes Grand Départ in Rotterdam. Winning a medal at the Olympics is one of Kopecky's top priorities this season.

