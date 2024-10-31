Analysing the key climbs of the Tour de France Femmes 2025

Col de Madeleine, Col de Joux Plane, mountaintop finale at Châtel along with the lesser known climbs that could impact the outcome of the nine-day race

Kasia Niewiadoma won the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma won the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour de France avec Zwift has featured legendary climbs in its closing stages and the trend will continue in 2025, with riders facing the Col de la Madeleine and Col de la Joux Plane on the penultimate and final stages of the nine-day race held from July 26 to August 3.

Standing at 1,700m above sea level and with irregular steep gradients to reach the summit, the Col de la Joux Plane is one of the most brutal of the famous Alpine climbs in France and feared by many amateur and professional riders. 

Maria David