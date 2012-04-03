Weylandt honoured at site of 2010 Giro stage win in Netherlands

Image 1 of 4 The plaque honouring Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 An-Sophie De Graeve and Middelberg Mayor Koos Schouwenaar put the plaque in place (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 An-Sophie De Graeve and Middelburg Mayor Koos Schouwenaar lay flowers on the plaque in honour of Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 An-Sophie De Graeve wipes her eyes, accompanied by Wouter Weylandt's sister and mother (Image credit: AFP)

A memorial for Wouter Weylandt has been placed in Middelburg, the Netherlands. The Belgian rider won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia there on May 10, 2010, a year before his death on the third stage of the 2011 Giro.

The plaque was laid by mayor Koos Schouwenaar and Weylandt's partner, An-Sophie De Graeve. His parents were also in attendance.

It reads: "Wouter Weylandt born September 27, 1984, 3rd stage Giro d'Italia winner 2010 Amsterdam-Middelburg, deceased on May 9, 2011, during the 3rd stage Giro d'Italia 2011 Reggio Emilia-Rapallo Passo del Bocco Mezzanego".

"In 2010 we had a wonderful celebration with Wouter Weylandt,” Schouwenaar said, according to HLN.be. The finish line has been laid with a special line of stones on the road, with the plaque nearby.

Ironically, the finish line was tiled last year. “That happened just before the stage which we could not imagine would end so dramatically for our winner,” Schouwenaar said. “In Middelburg, the Giro stage of 2010 will forever be remembered. But that memory is not complete without the name of Wouter Weylandt. Thank you, Wouter. We will not forget you. Rest in peace."