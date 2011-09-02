Weylandt family welcomes baby girl

Wouter Weylandt smiles for the cameras (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The girlfriend of the late Wouter Weylandt, An-Sophie De Graeve, has given birth to their baby daughter Alizée on Thursday evening. Both mother and child are in good health.

Related Articles Weylandt dies in Giro d'Italia crash

"The birth went very well. Alizée came to this world at 7.05pm, she measures 51 centimetres and weighs 3.6kg," the family announced to the Belgian press on Friday morning.

Wouter Weylandt passed away on May 9 this year at the Giro d'Italia. The Belgian Leopard Trek rider crashed on the descent of the Passo del Bocco and sustained fatal injuries. He was 26 years old.