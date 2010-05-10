Trending

Image 1 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) sprints to a win at the end of a chaotic stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 78

The new leader of the Giro d'Italia after stage three is Alexander Vinokourov.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 78

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) abandoned the race with a broken collarbone.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) after his stage win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) takes his second Grand Tour stage win in the Giro.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) on the stage winner's podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 78

Marzio Bruseghin suffered the same embarrassment as Ted King did on stage 2.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 78

The peloton is shattered by crashes and crosswinds as they head along the coast.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 78

The maglia rosa podium belonged to Alexander Vinokourov.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 78

Alexander Vinokourov dons the maglia rosa

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 78

The gap seemed small but insurmountable.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 78

Cadel Evans chased hard to limit his losses on stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 78

Cadel Evans gets the moto GP treatment from the umbrella ladies

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 78

Cadel Evans (BMC) happy in pink at the Giro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 78

Dutch hospitality, tulips included.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 78

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs in on stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 78

Cadel Evans has some jersey-signing duties before stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 78

Gilberto Simoni ready for the third stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 78

Stefano Garzelli signs in for stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 78

Giro head Angelo Zomegnan with Dutch footballer Wesley Sneijder

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 78

Filippo Pozzato poses with his little twin.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 78

Paul Voss (Milram) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 78

The stage three route skirted the North Sea.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 78

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) made the front group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 78

Team Sky helps close down the gap to the lead peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 78

A crash in the final 10km split the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 78

Cadel Evans tries to make it back to the front group after being split off in the crash of Team Sky.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 78

Cadel Evans screeches around a bend.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 78

The groups don't look too far apart, but by the end if would be minutes between them.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 78

The peloton split into echelons in the wind.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 78

The windmills were spinning on the Dutch coast.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 78

Marzio Bruseghin got a little cheeky on stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 78

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) made the front group and gained time on Evans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 78

Team Sky clogs up the road after falling on stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 78

Cadel Evans had Bradley Wiggins with him, until the Briton decided it wasn't worth the effort.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 78

Another crash sends riders looking for an exit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 78

Cadel Evans hurtles through the final 10km.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 78

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) knew right away his collarbone was broken.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 78

The peloton split into pieces on stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 78

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) crashed and broke his collarbone.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 78

Alessandro Petacchi, victim of a flat tire, tries to get back to the front.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 78

Cadel Evans (BMC) tries desperately to get to the front group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 78

Cadel Evans and his BMC team tried to protect the pink jersey but ended up losing the race lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 78

A squadron of motorcycles follow the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 78

Stage winner Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) on the podium after sprinting to a win in stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 78

The peloton at the finish of the Giro d'Italia stage 3 in Middelburg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 78

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) after the stage during which he took over the race lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 78

Bradley Wiggins (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) is congratulated after his stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 78

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) finish stage 3.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 78

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes although he lost his leader's jersey during the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) celebrates his stage 3 Giro d'Italia win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 78

Stage winner Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) raises his arms in triumph at the end of a sprint finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 78

A jubliant stage winner, Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 78

The maglia rosa is ready and awaiting its new wearer

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 78

The leaders dash for the finish line at the end of stage 3.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) was delighted with his stage 3 Giro d'Italia victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 78

The photographers crowd in to get the shot of the jersey holders at the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) took the sprint win on stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 78

The coastal road made for a windy ride into Middelburg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 78

The BMC team controls the race early on stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 78

Caisse d'Epargne's Marzio Bruseghin has some extra air conditioning.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) wins the Giro stage to Middelburg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 78

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) after the finish of stage 3.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 78

A jubliant stage winner, Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 78

Rene Mandri (AG2R La Mondiale) was one of many riders to crash on stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 78

Sand blasting anyone?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 78

The chasing peloton works hard into the wind to regain the lead group.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 78

Astana works for Alexander Vinokourov during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia. Their efforts paid off as Vino gained the overall race lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 78

Cadel Evans (BMC), who started the day in the maglia rosa, crosses the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 78

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) gets the podium kisses reserved for the overall leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 78

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) on the podium after winning stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 78

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) stands on the podium after stage 3, clad in the maglia rosa.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 78 of 78

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) is in the overall race lead after stage 3.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

They say that death and taxes are life's only certainties; they forgot to mention that a particularly flat stage of a Grand Tour held through the Dutch countryside is always going to end in a sprint. And so that eventuality occurred today, with Quick Step's Wouter Weylandt taking the stage in the Dutch city of Middleburg.

But it didn't come in the circumstances expected for a bunch finish. Yesterday's stage was marred by crashes in the final kilometres, and today's journey suffered the same fate, a crash near the last 10 kilometres disrupting the sprinters' plans that were already punctuated by savage crosswinds and a long day in the saddle.

It gave Weylandt the perfect opportunity to take the biggest victory of his career, beating Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Robert Förster (Milram) to the line. The Belgian had come under fire from team boss Patrick Lefevere earlier this season, but this win may go some way to keeping the sprinter in a job for 2011.

Weylandt benefited greatly from disorder in the final 10 kilometres of racing and the leadout work done by HTC-Columbia for André Greipel, who found himself in pole position for victory with the likes of Alessandro Petacchi missing from the front of the race courtesy of the crashes.

"It was a little bit dangerous [in the finale]," said Weylandt afterwards, referring to the last left-hand corner before the finish line. "I was thinking Greipel would go for it there so I immediately went through the middle of the corner." The tactic worked and Weylandt got the jump necessary to hold off Brown, who incidentally inherited the sprint classification lead.

Greipel was visibly angry following the stage, and took out his rage on the stage winner. “You didn't do anything at all, you rotten dumbass,” he said and threatened the Belgian with his fist, complaining that the Quick Step rider had not participated in the work in the front group.

Weylandt shrugged off the incident, saying, “He said a few nasty words to me, but he can't blame me for anything."

And if you thought you'd never see the overall leader of a Grand Tour on the front of a bunch chasing the group ahead, think again... Cadel Evans did the lion's share of the work in the final four kilometres in an attempt to limit the losses caused by the split that came after a crash in the final 10 kilometres.

Meanwhile, on the front of the leading group it was Evans' countryman, Adam Hansen, working hard to get his man, André Greipel, in position to contest the sprint; consequently, BMC Racing's leader finished 45 seconds in arrears of the winning time.

"With 10 km to go, I had done everything right, I put myself everywhere (to be safe) and was relaxed and there was no wind," Evans said. "Then, I came around a corner and the whole Sky team was on the ground. Guys were falling on top of me. Losing 40-some seconds to my competitors isn't something I wanted to give up."

Grepiel didn't really feature in the sprint after failing to find Hansen's wheel. The fate of the world champion was worse, as he lost his maglia rosa and valuable seconds to his GC foes.

Fans will therefore enjoy another blast from the past, with Alexandre Vinokourov inheriting the race lead courtesy of his presence in the front group over the closing kilometres. It adds fuel to his comeback from a doping suspension after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month and heading into the Giro d'Italia as Team Astana's leader. He last led a major stage race in 2007 during that year's Dauphiné Libéré.

An even bigger surprise came in the form of Saxo Bank's Grand Tour debutante, Richie Porte, who now sits in second on general classification during his first year in the ProTour ranks. He'll be in a good position to take the overall lead when the team time trial restarts the 2010 Giro d'Italia in Savigliano.

Crosswinds create big cracks

The day's very early break of Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jérome Pineau (Quick Step) and Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) took to the front after just two kilometres and spent the next 132km ahead of the field.

As expected, the stage was hit by crosswinds as the peloton made its way to Middleburg along roads running parallel to the North Sea. With approximately 70km remaining in the day's proceedings three distinct groups formed on the road, requiring vigilance from riders to avoid a repeat of yesterday's carnage and those with overall aspirations avoiding big time losses.

The scene was reminiscent of the third stage at last year's Tour de France, when Lance Armstrong infamously took advantage of a splintered peloton to turn on the gas in an attempt to put time into overall rival and teammate Alberto Contador. While the intra-team feuds were nowhere to be seen, the pace and pained expressions within the peloton certainly painted the picture.

And there weren't many faces hiding the fact that these bumper winds made for some tough racing. The numbers don't lie, either: the peloton had averaged 43.405km/h with 62km remaining.

At that point it appeared as though the day's big loser could be Damiano Cunego, the 2004 Giro d'Italia champion sitting in a group over a minute behind maglia rosa Cadel Evans with just under 50km remaining.

But il Piccolo Principe had the combined powerhouses of HTC-Columbia and Team Sky for company, and with Bradley Wiggins back in regular Team Sky colours - having shed his own maglia rosa after yesterday's crash-fest - the Brit was part of the effective chase, aiding the cause for his squad's two sprinters, Greg Henderson and Chris Sutton.

That chase was completed with about 35km of the 224km journey remaining, the stage set for an anticipated battle: Garmin-Transitions versus HTC-Columbia versus Team Sky. Another crash five kilometres later put a damper on Garmin's day however, with Christian Vande Velde holding his collarbone and the news coming through shortly after that he was forced to abandon the race.

It gave one of the Giro's favourite sons, Alessandro Petacchi, a better chance of regaining contact with the peloton following an enforced wheel change. However, the final regrouping wasn't forthcoming and Ale-Jet finished with the third group on the road that came in over eight minutes down on the winning time.

As the front group approached the beachfront it suddenly resembled a Team Sky parking lot, with five of the squad's riders, including Wiggins, checking their bikes after coming down in the incident. Sky's leader again the victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, as was Evans and several Caisse d'Epargne riders. For the general classification hopefuls it was simply a case of minimising the losses on a day that provided more obstacles than the peloton would have wanted this early in the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step5:00:06
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
7Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
17Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
21Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
26Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
29Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
30Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
33Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
34Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
36Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
37Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
38Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
40Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
42Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
43Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
44William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
45Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
46Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
47Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
48Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
49Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
51Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
54Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:00:57
55Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:07
56Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:33
57Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:03:24
58Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:59
59Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
61Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
63Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
65Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:08
66Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:04:59
67Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:59
68Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
69Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
70Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
73Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
74Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
75Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
78Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
80Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
81Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
84Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
86Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
87Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
89Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
93Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
94Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
96Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
97Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
98Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
99Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
100Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
101Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
103Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
104Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
106Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
107Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
108Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
109Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
110Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
111Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
112Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
113Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
114Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
115Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
116Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
117Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
118Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
119Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
120Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
121Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
124John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
126Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
129Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
130Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
131Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
132Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
133Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
134Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
136Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
138Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
139Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
141Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
144Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
145Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
146Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
147Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
148Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
149Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
151Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
152Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
153Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
154Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
155Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
156Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
157Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
159Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
160Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
161Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
162Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
163Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
164Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
165Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
166Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
167Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
168Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
169Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
170Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
171Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
172Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
173David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
174Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
175Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
176Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
177Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
178Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
179Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
180Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
181John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
182Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
183Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
184Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
185Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
186Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:13:37
187Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
188Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:47
189Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
190Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
191Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
192Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
193Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
194Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
195David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
196Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step25pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank20
3Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram16
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10
7Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram9
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8
9Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank8
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
11Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana6
12Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step6
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
14David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions4
15Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
16Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
17Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
18Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Intergiro Sprint - Zoetermeer, km 58,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
3Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto132pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step132
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank131

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step6pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
4Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram4
5Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
8Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
9Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram15:00:18
2Team HTC - Columbia
3Liquigas - Doimo
4Team Saxo Bank
5Astana
6Rabobank0:00:46
7Cervelo TestTeam0:03:05
8Garmin - Transitions0:04:45
9Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:07:59
10Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:44
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:45
12Lampre - Farnese Vini
13Team Katusha0:08:56
14AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci0:11:23
17Caisse d'Epargne0:12:07
18Quick Step0:15:58
19BMC Racing Team0:16:44
20Footon - Servetto
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:57
22Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:57

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram44pts
2Rabobank22
3Team HTC - Columbia22
4Quick Step20
5Liquigas - Doimo19
6Lampre - Farnese Vini17
7Omega Pharma - Lotto16
8Team Saxo Bank14
9Astana11
10Garmin - Transitions9
11Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci8
12Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni7
13Team Katusha1
14Caisse d'Epargne
15BMC Racing Team
16Sky Professional Cycling Team
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom
19Footon - Servetto
20Cervelo TestTeam
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana10:07:18
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:01
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:05
5Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:07
6Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
7Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:12
9Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:15
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:00:16
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:18
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:00:21
16Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:24
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:26
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:28
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:29
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:42
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
25Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:44
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:45
27Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:46
28Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:50
29Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
30Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:00
31Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
32Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:08
33Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:11
34Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:01:13
35Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:21
36Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:01:22
37Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
38David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:27
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:29
40William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:35
41Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:01:36
42Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:40
43Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:01:41
45Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:45
46Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:51
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:57
48Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:02:00
49Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:07
51Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:02:15
52Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:02:19
53Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:02:28
54Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:04:22
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:28
56Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:34
57Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:41
58Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:04:44
59Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:47
60Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:00
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:01
62Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:02
63Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:06:09
64Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:06:20
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:49
66Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:08:16
67Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:18
68Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:20
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:22
70Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
71Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:08:27
72Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
73Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:08:33
74Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:08:35
75Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:37
76Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:39
77David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:40
78Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:08:42
80Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:43
81Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
82Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:08:44
84Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
85Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:45
86Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
87Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:08:47
88Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:48
90Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:08:51
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
92Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
94Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
95Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:54
96Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
97Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:59
99Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:02
100Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
101Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:03
102Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:09:04
103Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:06
105Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:07
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
107Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
108Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:08
110Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:09:10
111Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:11
112John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
114Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
115Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:14
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
117Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:09:15
119Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
120Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
121Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:16
122Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
123Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
124Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:17
126Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
127Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:19
128Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:09:20
129Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
130Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
131Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
132Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:09:22
133Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:23
134Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
135Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:24
136Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:09:25
137Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
138Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:26
139Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
140Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:27
141Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
142Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
143Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:28
144Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:29
145Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:09:30
146Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:09:32
147Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:09:33
148Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:09:36
149Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:09:39
150Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
151Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:09:40
152Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:41
153Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
154Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:43
156Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:45
157Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:48
158Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
159Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
160Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:09:49
161Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:53
162Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:09:59
163Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:00
164Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:10:02
165Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:14
166John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:28
167Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:10:47
168Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:50
169Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:10:51
170Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
171Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:03
172Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:04
173Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:11:08
174Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:30
175Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:12:35
176Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:41
177Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
178Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:12:42
179Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:12:45
180Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:01
181Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:02
182Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:13:26
183Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:20
184Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:26
185Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:38
186Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:15:05
187Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:15:41
188Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:15:59
189Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:02
190David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:16:09
191Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:16:43
192Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:49
193Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:44
194Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:19:56
195Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:07
196Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank28pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step27
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions25
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24
6Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia22
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
8Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
9Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram19
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions13
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank12
16Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
17Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
18Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
20Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram9
22Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha9
23Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
24Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
25Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7
27Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
30Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step6
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
32Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
33Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
35Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
36Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
37Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
38Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
39Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
40Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step3
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
43Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
44Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
45Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
47Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10:07:18
2Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
4Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:46
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:50
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:29
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:01:41
10Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:00
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:06:09
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:22
13Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:40
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:08:42
15Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:08:43
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:08:44
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:08:45
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
19Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
21Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
22Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:59
23Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:02
24Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:03
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:06
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:09:07
27Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:09:15
29Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:09:16
31Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:19
32Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:20
33Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:09:27
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:09:32
35Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:09:39
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:09:41
37Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:48
38Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:00
39Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:10:02
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
41Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:11:08
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:12:35
43Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:01
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:02
45Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:13:26
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:20
47Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:15:05
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:15:59
49Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:02
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:16:43
51Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:49
52Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:19:56
53Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:21

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram5
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
6Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
7Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
8Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
4Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
7Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank185pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram180
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
4Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
6Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step132
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank131

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step6
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions6
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
8Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
10Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
11Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
12Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram4
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
15Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
16Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
17Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
18Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
19Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
20Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
22Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
23Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank30:22:06
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
3Astana0:00:07
4Liquigas - Doimo0:00:26
5Team Milram0:00:48
6Rabobank0:00:53
7Garmin - Transitions0:04:59
8Cervelo TestTeam0:05:13
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:34
10Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:40
11Team Katusha0:09:55
12Lampre - Farnese Vini
13Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:10:08
14AG2R La Mondiale0:10:59
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:33
16Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci0:13:32
17Caisse d'Epargne0:14:31
18Quick Step0:16:43
19BMC Racing Team0:17:15
20Footon - Servetto0:19:17
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:38
22Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:26:04

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia77pts
2Garmin - Transitions59
3Sky Professional Cycling Team57
4Rabobank56
5Team Milram52
6Liquigas - Doimo47
7Team Saxo Bank46
8BMC Racing Team44
9Astana36
10Lampre - Farnese Vini33
11Quick Step32
12Omega Pharma - Lotto22
13Team Katusha15
14AG2R La Mondiale11
15Colnago - CSF Inox11
16Footon - Servetto9
17Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci8
18Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni7
19Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
20Cervelo TestTeam3
21Caisse d'Epargne
22Bbox Bouygues Telecom

