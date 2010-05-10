Weylandt takes chaotic stage
Dutch roads claim more victims
They say that death and taxes are life's only certainties; they forgot to mention that a particularly flat stage of a Grand Tour held through the Dutch countryside is always going to end in a sprint. And so that eventuality occurred today, with Quick Step's Wouter Weylandt taking the stage in the Dutch city of Middleburg.
But it didn't come in the circumstances expected for a bunch finish. Yesterday's stage was marred by crashes in the final kilometres, and today's journey suffered the same fate, a crash near the last 10 kilometres disrupting the sprinters' plans that were already punctuated by savage crosswinds and a long day in the saddle.
It gave Weylandt the perfect opportunity to take the biggest victory of his career, beating Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Robert Förster (Milram) to the line. The Belgian had come under fire from team boss Patrick Lefevere earlier this season, but this win may go some way to keeping the sprinter in a job for 2011.
Weylandt benefited greatly from disorder in the final 10 kilometres of racing and the leadout work done by HTC-Columbia for André Greipel, who found himself in pole position for victory with the likes of Alessandro Petacchi missing from the front of the race courtesy of the crashes.
"It was a little bit dangerous [in the finale]," said Weylandt afterwards, referring to the last left-hand corner before the finish line. "I was thinking Greipel would go for it there so I immediately went through the middle of the corner." The tactic worked and Weylandt got the jump necessary to hold off Brown, who incidentally inherited the sprint classification lead.
Greipel was visibly angry following the stage, and took out his rage on the stage winner. “You didn't do anything at all, you rotten dumbass,” he said and threatened the Belgian with his fist, complaining that the Quick Step rider had not participated in the work in the front group.
Weylandt shrugged off the incident, saying, “He said a few nasty words to me, but he can't blame me for anything."
And if you thought you'd never see the overall leader of a Grand Tour on the front of a bunch chasing the group ahead, think again... Cadel Evans did the lion's share of the work in the final four kilometres in an attempt to limit the losses caused by the split that came after a crash in the final 10 kilometres.
Meanwhile, on the front of the leading group it was Evans' countryman, Adam Hansen, working hard to get his man, André Greipel, in position to contest the sprint; consequently, BMC Racing's leader finished 45 seconds in arrears of the winning time.
"With 10 km to go, I had done everything right, I put myself everywhere (to be safe) and was relaxed and there was no wind," Evans said. "Then, I came around a corner and the whole Sky team was on the ground. Guys were falling on top of me. Losing 40-some seconds to my competitors isn't something I wanted to give up."
Grepiel didn't really feature in the sprint after failing to find Hansen's wheel. The fate of the world champion was worse, as he lost his maglia rosa and valuable seconds to his GC foes.
Fans will therefore enjoy another blast from the past, with Alexandre Vinokourov inheriting the race lead courtesy of his presence in the front group over the closing kilometres. It adds fuel to his comeback from a doping suspension after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month and heading into the Giro d'Italia as Team Astana's leader. He last led a major stage race in 2007 during that year's Dauphiné Libéré.
An even bigger surprise came in the form of Saxo Bank's Grand Tour debutante, Richie Porte, who now sits in second on general classification during his first year in the ProTour ranks. He'll be in a good position to take the overall lead when the team time trial restarts the 2010 Giro d'Italia in Savigliano.
Crosswinds create big cracks
The day's very early break of Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jérome Pineau (Quick Step) and Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) took to the front after just two kilometres and spent the next 132km ahead of the field.
As expected, the stage was hit by crosswinds as the peloton made its way to Middleburg along roads running parallel to the North Sea. With approximately 70km remaining in the day's proceedings three distinct groups formed on the road, requiring vigilance from riders to avoid a repeat of yesterday's carnage and those with overall aspirations avoiding big time losses.
The scene was reminiscent of the third stage at last year's Tour de France, when Lance Armstrong infamously took advantage of a splintered peloton to turn on the gas in an attempt to put time into overall rival and teammate Alberto Contador. While the intra-team feuds were nowhere to be seen, the pace and pained expressions within the peloton certainly painted the picture.
And there weren't many faces hiding the fact that these bumper winds made for some tough racing. The numbers don't lie, either: the peloton had averaged 43.405km/h with 62km remaining.
At that point it appeared as though the day's big loser could be Damiano Cunego, the 2004 Giro d'Italia champion sitting in a group over a minute behind maglia rosa Cadel Evans with just under 50km remaining.
But il Piccolo Principe had the combined powerhouses of HTC-Columbia and Team Sky for company, and with Bradley Wiggins back in regular Team Sky colours - having shed his own maglia rosa after yesterday's crash-fest - the Brit was part of the effective chase, aiding the cause for his squad's two sprinters, Greg Henderson and Chris Sutton.
That chase was completed with about 35km of the 224km journey remaining, the stage set for an anticipated battle: Garmin-Transitions versus HTC-Columbia versus Team Sky. Another crash five kilometres later put a damper on Garmin's day however, with Christian Vande Velde holding his collarbone and the news coming through shortly after that he was forced to abandon the race.
It gave one of the Giro's favourite sons, Alessandro Petacchi, a better chance of regaining contact with the peloton following an enforced wheel change. However, the final regrouping wasn't forthcoming and Ale-Jet finished with the third group on the road that came in over eight minutes down on the winning time.
As the front group approached the beachfront it suddenly resembled a Team Sky parking lot, with five of the squad's riders, including Wiggins, checking their bikes after coming down in the incident. Sky's leader again the victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, as was Evans and several Caisse d'Epargne riders. For the general classification hopefuls it was simply a case of minimising the losses on a day that provided more obstacles than the peloton would have wanted this early in the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|5:00:06
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|30
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|37
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|38
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|42
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|46
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|47
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|51
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|54
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|55
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:07
|56
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:33
|57
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:24
|58
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|59
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:08
|66
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:04:59
|67
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:59
|68
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|73
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|81
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|84
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|86
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|93
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|94
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|97
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|99
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|101
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|103
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|106
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|109
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|110
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|111
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|112
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|113
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|114
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|117
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|118
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|119
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|120
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|124
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|126
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|130
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|131
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|132
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|133
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|134
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|135
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|136
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|139
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|141
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|143
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|145
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|146
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|147
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|148
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|149
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|151
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|152
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|153
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|155
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|157
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|159
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|160
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|161
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|162
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|163
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|164
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|165
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|166
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|167
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|168
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|169
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|170
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|171
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|172
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|173
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|174
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|175
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|176
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|177
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|179
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|181
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|182
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|183
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|184
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|185
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|186
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:37
|187
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|188
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:47
|189
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|190
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|191
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|192
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|193
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|194
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|195
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|196
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|4
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|7
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|9
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|11
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|12
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|6
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|14
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|15
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|16
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|17
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|4
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|132
|3
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|131
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|3
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|4
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|5
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|6
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|9
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|15:00:18
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Liquigas - Doimo
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Astana
|6
|Rabobank
|0:00:46
|7
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:03:05
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:45
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:07:59
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:45
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:08:56
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|0:11:23
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:07
|18
|Quick Step
|0:15:58
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:44
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:57
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:23:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|44
|pts
|2
|Rabobank
|22
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|4
|Quick Step
|20
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|19
|6
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|17
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|14
|9
|Astana
|11
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|9
|11
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|8
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|7
|13
|Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Footon - Servetto
|20
|Cervelo TestTeam
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|10:07:18
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:01
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:05
|5
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:07
|6
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|7
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:12
|9
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:15
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:16
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:18
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:21
|16
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:24
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:26
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:28
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:42
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|25
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:44
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:45
|27
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:46
|28
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:50
|29
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|30
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:00
|31
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|32
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:08
|33
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:11
|34
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:13
|35
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:21
|36
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:01:22
|37
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|38
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:27
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:29
|40
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:35
|41
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:36
|42
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:40
|43
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:41
|45
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:45
|46
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:51
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:57
|48
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:02:00
|49
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:07
|51
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:15
|52
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:02:19
|53
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:28
|54
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:22
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|56
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|57
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|58
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:44
|59
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:47
|60
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:00
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|62
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|63
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:06:09
|64
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:20
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|66
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:08:16
|67
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:18
|68
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:20
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:22
|70
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|71
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:08:27
|72
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|73
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:08:33
|74
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:35
|75
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:37
|76
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:39
|77
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:40
|78
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:08:42
|80
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:43
|81
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|82
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:08:44
|84
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|85
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:45
|86
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|87
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:47
|88
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:48
|90
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:51
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|92
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|94
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|95
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:54
|96
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|97
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:59
|99
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:02
|100
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|101
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:03
|102
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:04
|103
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:06
|105
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:07
|106
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|108
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:08
|110
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:10
|111
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:11
|112
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|114
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|115
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:14
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|117
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:09:15
|119
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|120
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:16
|122
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|123
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|124
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:17
|126
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:19
|128
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:20
|129
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|132
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:22
|133
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:23
|134
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|135
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:24
|136
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:09:25
|137
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|138
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:26
|139
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|140
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:27
|141
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|142
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|143
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:28
|144
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:29
|145
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:09:30
|146
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:09:32
|147
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:33
|148
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:36
|149
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:39
|150
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|151
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:40
|152
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:41
|153
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|154
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:43
|156
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:45
|157
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:48
|158
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:49
|161
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:53
|162
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:09:59
|163
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:00
|164
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:10:02
|165
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:14
|166
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:28
|167
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:47
|168
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:50
|169
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:51
|170
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:03
|172
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:04
|173
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:08
|174
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:30
|175
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:35
|176
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:41
|177
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:12:42
|179
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:12:45
|180
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|181
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:02
|182
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:26
|183
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:20
|184
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:26
|185
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:38
|186
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:15:05
|187
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:41
|188
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:59
|189
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:02
|190
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:09
|191
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:16:43
|192
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:49
|193
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|194
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:56
|195
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:07
|196
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|28
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|6
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|8
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|9
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|16
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|17
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|18
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|20
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|22
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|9
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|24
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|25
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|27
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|28
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|30
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|6
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|32
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|33
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|35
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|36
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|37
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|38
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|39
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|40
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|43
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|44
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|45
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10:07:18
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|4
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:46
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:50
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:29
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:41
|10
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:00
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:06:09
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:22
|13
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:40
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:08:42
|15
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:43
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:44
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:45
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|19
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|21
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|22
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:59
|23
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:02
|24
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:03
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:06
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:07
|27
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:09:15
|29
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:09:16
|31
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:19
|32
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:20
|33
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:09:27
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:09:32
|35
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:09:39
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:41
|37
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:48
|38
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:00
|39
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:10:02
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|41
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:08
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:35
|43
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:02
|45
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:26
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:20
|47
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:15:05
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:59
|49
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:02
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:16:43
|51
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:49
|52
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:56
|53
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|6
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|7
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|185
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|180
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|4
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|6
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|132
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|131
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|8
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|10
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|11
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|12
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|15
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|16
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|17
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|18
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|20
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|22
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|30:22:06
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|3
|Astana
|0:00:07
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:26
|5
|Team Milram
|0:00:48
|6
|Rabobank
|0:00:53
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:59
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:13
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:34
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:09:55
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:10:08
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:59
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:33
|16
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|0:13:32
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:31
|18
|Quick Step
|0:16:43
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:15
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|0:19:17
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:38
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:26:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|pts
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|59
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|4
|Rabobank
|56
|5
|Team Milram
|52
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|47
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|46
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|44
|9
|Astana
|36
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|33
|11
|Quick Step
|32
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|22
|13
|Team Katusha
|15
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|16
|Footon - Servetto
|9
|17
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|8
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|7
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|20
|Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|21
|Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
