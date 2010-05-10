Image 1 of 78 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) sprints to a win at the end of a chaotic stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 78 The new leader of the Giro d'Italia after stage three is Alexander Vinokourov. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 78 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 78 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) abandoned the race with a broken collarbone. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 78 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 78 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) after his stage win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 78 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) takes his second Grand Tour stage win in the Giro. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 78 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) on the stage winner's podium. They say that death and taxes are life's only certainties; they forgot to mention that a particularly flat stage of a Grand Tour held through the Dutch countryside is always going to end in a sprint. And so that eventuality occurred today, with Quick Step's Wouter Weylandt taking the stage in the Dutch city of Middleburg.

But it didn't come in the circumstances expected for a bunch finish. Yesterday's stage was marred by crashes in the final kilometres, and today's journey suffered the same fate, a crash near the last 10 kilometres disrupting the sprinters' plans that were already punctuated by savage crosswinds and a long day in the saddle.

It gave Weylandt the perfect opportunity to take the biggest victory of his career, beating Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Robert Förster (Milram) to the line. The Belgian had come under fire from team boss Patrick Lefevere earlier this season, but this win may go some way to keeping the sprinter in a job for 2011.

Weylandt benefited greatly from disorder in the final 10 kilometres of racing and the leadout work done by HTC-Columbia for André Greipel, who found himself in pole position for victory with the likes of Alessandro Petacchi missing from the front of the race courtesy of the crashes.

"It was a little bit dangerous [in the finale]," said Weylandt afterwards, referring to the last left-hand corner before the finish line. "I was thinking Greipel would go for it there so I immediately went through the middle of the corner." The tactic worked and Weylandt got the jump necessary to hold off Brown, who incidentally inherited the sprint classification lead.

Greipel was visibly angry following the stage, and took out his rage on the stage winner. “You didn't do anything at all, you rotten dumbass,” he said and threatened the Belgian with his fist, complaining that the Quick Step rider had not participated in the work in the front group.

Weylandt shrugged off the incident, saying, “He said a few nasty words to me, but he can't blame me for anything."

And if you thought you'd never see the overall leader of a Grand Tour on the front of a bunch chasing the group ahead, think again... Cadel Evans did the lion's share of the work in the final four kilometres in an attempt to limit the losses caused by the split that came after a crash in the final 10 kilometres.

Meanwhile, on the front of the leading group it was Evans' countryman, Adam Hansen, working hard to get his man, André Greipel, in position to contest the sprint; consequently, BMC Racing's leader finished 45 seconds in arrears of the winning time.

"With 10 km to go, I had done everything right, I put myself everywhere (to be safe) and was relaxed and there was no wind," Evans said. "Then, I came around a corner and the whole Sky team was on the ground. Guys were falling on top of me. Losing 40-some seconds to my competitors isn't something I wanted to give up."

Grepiel didn't really feature in the sprint after failing to find Hansen's wheel. The fate of the world champion was worse, as he lost his maglia rosa and valuable seconds to his GC foes.

Fans will therefore enjoy another blast from the past, with Alexandre Vinokourov inheriting the race lead courtesy of his presence in the front group over the closing kilometres. It adds fuel to his comeback from a doping suspension after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month and heading into the Giro d'Italia as Team Astana's leader. He last led a major stage race in 2007 during that year's Dauphiné Libéré.

An even bigger surprise came in the form of Saxo Bank's Grand Tour debutante, Richie Porte, who now sits in second on general classification during his first year in the ProTour ranks. He'll be in a good position to take the overall lead when the team time trial restarts the 2010 Giro d'Italia in Savigliano.

Crosswinds create big cracks

The day's very early break of Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jérome Pineau (Quick Step) and Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) took to the front after just two kilometres and spent the next 132km ahead of the field.

As expected, the stage was hit by crosswinds as the peloton made its way to Middleburg along roads running parallel to the North Sea. With approximately 70km remaining in the day's proceedings three distinct groups formed on the road, requiring vigilance from riders to avoid a repeat of yesterday's carnage and those with overall aspirations avoiding big time losses.

The scene was reminiscent of the third stage at last year's Tour de France, when Lance Armstrong infamously took advantage of a splintered peloton to turn on the gas in an attempt to put time into overall rival and teammate Alberto Contador. While the intra-team feuds were nowhere to be seen, the pace and pained expressions within the peloton certainly painted the picture.

And there weren't many faces hiding the fact that these bumper winds made for some tough racing. The numbers don't lie, either: the peloton had averaged 43.405km/h with 62km remaining.

At that point it appeared as though the day's big loser could be Damiano Cunego, the 2004 Giro d'Italia champion sitting in a group over a minute behind maglia rosa Cadel Evans with just under 50km remaining.

But il Piccolo Principe had the combined powerhouses of HTC-Columbia and Team Sky for company, and with Bradley Wiggins back in regular Team Sky colours - having shed his own maglia rosa after yesterday's crash-fest - the Brit was part of the effective chase, aiding the cause for his squad's two sprinters, Greg Henderson and Chris Sutton.

That chase was completed with about 35km of the 224km journey remaining, the stage set for an anticipated battle: Garmin-Transitions versus HTC-Columbia versus Team Sky. Another crash five kilometres later put a damper on Garmin's day however, with Christian Vande Velde holding his collarbone and the news coming through shortly after that he was forced to abandon the race.

It gave one of the Giro's favourite sons, Alessandro Petacchi, a better chance of regaining contact with the peloton following an enforced wheel change. However, the final regrouping wasn't forthcoming and Ale-Jet finished with the third group on the road that came in over eight minutes down on the winning time.

As the front group approached the beachfront it suddenly resembled a Team Sky parking lot, with five of the squad's riders, including Wiggins, checking their bikes after coming down in the incident. Sky's leader again the victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, as was Evans and several Caisse d'Epargne riders. For the general classification hopefuls it was simply a case of minimising the losses on a day that provided more obstacles than the peloton would have wanted this early in the race.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 5:00:06 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 26 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:24 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:31 30 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 33 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 34 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 37 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 38 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 42 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 44 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 45 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 46 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 47 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 49 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 51 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 54 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:00:57 55 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:07 56 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:33 57 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:24 58 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:59 59 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 61 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 63 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 65 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:08 66 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:04:59 67 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:59 68 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 70 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 73 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 78 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 81 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 84 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 86 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 87 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 93 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 94 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 96 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 97 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 99 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 100 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 101 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 102 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 103 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 104 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 106 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 108 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 109 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 110 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 111 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 112 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 113 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 114 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 115 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 116 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 117 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 118 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 119 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 120 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 121 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 124 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 126 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 128 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 130 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 131 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 132 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 133 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 134 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 135 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 136 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 139 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 141 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 143 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 144 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 145 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 146 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 147 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 148 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 149 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 151 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 152 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 153 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 154 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 155 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 156 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 157 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 159 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 160 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 161 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 162 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 163 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 164 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 165 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 166 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 167 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 168 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 169 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 170 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 171 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 172 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 173 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 174 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 175 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 176 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 177 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 178 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 179 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 180 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 181 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 182 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 183 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 184 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 185 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 186 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:13:37 187 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 188 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:47 189 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 190 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 191 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 192 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 193 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 194 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 195 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 196 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 16 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 7 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 9 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 8 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 11 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 6 12 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 6 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 14 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 4 15 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 16 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 17 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Intergiro Sprint - Zoetermeer, km 58,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 3 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 132 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 131

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 6 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 4 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 5 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 9 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Milram 15:00:18 2 Team HTC - Columbia 3 Liquigas - Doimo 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Astana 6 Rabobank 0:00:46 7 Cervelo TestTeam 0:03:05 8 Garmin - Transitions 0:04:45 9 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:07:59 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:44 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:45 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 13 Team Katusha 0:08:56 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 0:11:23 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:07 18 Quick Step 0:15:58 19 BMC Racing Team 0:16:44 20 Footon - Servetto 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:57 22 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:57

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Milram 44 pts 2 Rabobank 22 3 Team HTC - Columbia 22 4 Quick Step 20 5 Liquigas - Doimo 19 6 Lampre - Farnese Vini 17 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 8 Team Saxo Bank 14 9 Astana 11 10 Garmin - Transitions 9 11 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 8 12 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 7 13 Team Katusha 1 14 Caisse d'Epargne 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 19 Footon - Servetto 20 Cervelo TestTeam 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 10:07:18 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:01 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:05 5 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:07 6 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 7 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:12 9 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:15 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:16 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:18 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:21 16 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:24 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:26 20 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:28 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:29 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:42 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:44 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:45 27 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:46 28 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:50 29 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 30 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:00 31 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 32 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:08 33 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:11 34 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:13 35 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:21 36 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:01:22 37 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 38 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:27 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:29 40 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:35 41 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:36 42 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:40 43 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:41 45 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:45 46 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:51 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:57 48 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:02:00 49 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:07 51 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:02:15 52 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:02:19 53 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:28 54 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:22 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:28 56 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:34 57 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:41 58 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:44 59 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:47 60 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:00 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:01 62 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:02 63 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:06:09 64 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:20 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:49 66 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:08:16 67 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:18 68 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:20 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:22 70 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 71 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:08:27 72 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 73 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:08:33 74 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:35 75 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:37 76 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:39 77 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:40 78 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:08:42 80 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:43 81 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 82 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:08:44 84 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 85 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:45 86 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 87 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:08:47 88 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:48 90 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:51 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 92 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 94 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 95 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:54 96 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 97 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:59 99 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:02 100 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 101 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:03 102 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:04 103 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:06 105 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:07 106 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 107 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 108 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:08 110 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:10 111 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:11 112 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 114 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 115 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:14 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 117 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:09:15 119 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 120 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 121 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:16 122 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 123 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 124 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:17 126 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:19 128 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:20 129 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 130 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 131 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 132 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:22 133 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:23 134 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 135 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:24 136 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:09:25 137 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 138 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:26 139 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 140 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:27 141 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 142 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 143 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:28 144 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:29 145 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:09:30 146 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:09:32 147 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:09:33 148 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:36 149 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:09:39 150 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 151 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:40 152 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:41 153 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 154 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:43 156 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:45 157 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:48 158 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 159 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 160 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:49 161 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:53 162 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:09:59 163 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:00 164 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:10:02 165 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:14 166 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:28 167 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:47 168 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:50 169 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:51 170 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 171 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:03 172 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:04 173 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:08 174 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:30 175 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:35 176 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:41 177 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 178 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:12:42 179 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:12:45 180 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:01 181 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:02 182 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:13:26 183 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:20 184 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:26 185 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:38 186 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:15:05 187 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:41 188 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:59 189 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:02 190 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:16:09 191 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:16:43 192 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:49 193 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:44 194 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:56 195 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:07 196 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 28 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 27 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 25 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 6 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 9 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 19 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 13 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 15 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 12 16 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 17 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 18 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 20 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 22 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 9 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 24 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 25 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 27 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 28 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 30 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 6 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 32 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 33 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 35 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 36 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 37 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 38 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 39 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 40 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 3 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 43 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 44 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 45 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10:07:18 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 4 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:46 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:50 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:29 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:41 10 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:00 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:06:09 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:22 13 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:40 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:08:42 15 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:43 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:08:44 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:45 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 19 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 21 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 22 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:59 23 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:02 24 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:03 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:06 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:07 27 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:09:15 29 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:09:16 31 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:19 32 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:20 33 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:09:27 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:09:32 35 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:09:39 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:41 37 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:48 38 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:00 39 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:10:02 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 41 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:08 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:35 43 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:01 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:02 45 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:13:26 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:20 47 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:15:05 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:59 49 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:02 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:16:43 51 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:49 52 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:56 53 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:21

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 5 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 6 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 7 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 185 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 180 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 4 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 6 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 132 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 131

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 6 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 10 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 11 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 12 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 15 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 16 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 17 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 18 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 20 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 30:22:06 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 3 Astana 0:00:07 4 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:26 5 Team Milram 0:00:48 6 Rabobank 0:00:53 7 Garmin - Transitions 0:04:59 8 Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:13 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:34 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:40 11 Team Katusha 0:09:55 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 13 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:10:08 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:59 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:33 16 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 0:13:32 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:31 18 Quick Step 0:16:43 19 BMC Racing Team 0:17:15 20 Footon - Servetto 0:19:17 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:38 22 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:26:04