Wellens leaving hospital

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bart Wellens will leave the hospital and return home to continue his recovery. The Telenet Fidea 'cross rider spent nearly a week in hospital with heart, kidney and liver problems.

Wellens was taken to hospital during the night before the Belgian national championships, and was in intensive care through Tuesday. It is not yet known when he will ride again, but it has been indicated that he will not race again this season.

On its website, the team said that Wellens would hold a press conference next Tuesday.

The 33-year-old will thus be home in time for his daughter's birthday, much to his family's delight. His wife Lentel is expecting their second child next July.