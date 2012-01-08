Wellens rushed to intensive care

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was pleased with a podium finish (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Cyclo-cross star Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was brought over to intensive care on Saturday night. Team manager Hans van Kasteren told the press during a press conference on Sunday morning that his rider had an acute fever attack on Saturday evening which caused major malfunctioning to his heart. Wellens was transported to the hospital in Geel nearby his hometown but when his situation worsened he was transferred to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital in Antwerp. His situation was at moments life-threatening but were said to be stable on Sunday morning.



