'Without you, I would probably have stopped my career' – Remco Evenepoel thanks wife Oumi in emotional post ahead of return from 'dark period'

Olympic champion primed for first race since October at Friday's Brabantse Pijl after 'the hardest battle of my life so far'

Evenepoel and wife Oumi with his two gold medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to racing on Friday, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has shared an emotional post on social media, thanking his wife Oumi and others for the vital part they played in his rehabilitation after a 'dark period' for him physically and mentally.

Evenepoel has described his 132 days out of competition with injury as "the hardest battle of my life so far", after being doored on December 3 and fracturing his shoulder blade, ribs and hand, alongside dislocating his collarbone and sustaining nerve damage. 

