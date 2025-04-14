'Without you, I would probably have stopped my career' – Remco Evenepoel thanks wife Oumi in emotional post ahead of return from 'dark period'

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to racing on Friday, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has shared an emotional post on social media, thanking his wife Oumi and others for the vital part they played in his rehabilitation after a 'dark period' for him physically and mentally.

Evenepoel has described his 132 days out of competition with injury as "the hardest battle of my life so far", after being doored on December 3 and fracturing his shoulder blade, ribs and hand, alongside dislocating his collarbone and sustaining nerve damage.

His words are made more powerful when we consider what he went through after his horror crash at Il Lombardia back in 2020 and the lengthy rehab that injury required so early on in his career.

He's been slowly building back up to full health and fitness ever since, but Brabantse Pijl on April 18 will finally bring the first appearance of the Olympic champion in 2025. Evenepoel is raring to go, of course, but took time to reveal just what a difficult road back it has been.

"Finally, my comeback week has arrived. After days, weeks, months of waiting and waiting, I can finally look towards my first races. The way to where I am now has been very hard and challenging," said Evenepoel on his Instagram.

"Definitely the hardest battle of my life so far. Mentally and physically, I can honestly say that I have been under the ground and really doubted a lot of my future."

Then he went on to highlight and thank his wife, Oumi Rayane, for her unwavering support and lessons during such a low point.

"Loads of tears and frustration were present in our life. But, for this reason, I want to show you all who really has been there for me," he said.

"In first place (of course), my lovely wife Oumi! Passing this whole dark period with me has not been easy. The way you worked hard to pass all your exams, was unseen! That, combined with me being injured and mentally down, I can only say: thank you so much for everything habiba.

"Every day, you came up with a lesson. You have been teaching me so much stuff, on all aspects in life! How to get through hard periods, how to stay focussed, how to be happy while it is difficult. We had and will still have loads of prayers together, which is such an incredible thing you taught me. And which is such an incredible feeling to share with you!

"I just want to tell, that without you, I would probably have stopped my career. That is from where you helped me crawling back up. I can only say that I love you so much and thank you for who you are. You are the most beautiful person (inside and outside) in the whole universe. And I am so incredibly proud to be your husband and to be able to fight for us and our future."

Evenepoel, 25, also made sure not to forget his family and the medical staff who have worked tirelessly to help him return to where he needs to be for racing at the highest level.

"I definitely have to thank my parents as well for always being there for me. And helping me with whatever it can be! Since I was a very young kid, you guys have been doing everything for me, and I will for sure never forget that!" said the Belgian.

"All the medical staff who worked (and are still working) with me during my rehab: THANK YOU. We came from far back, but we made it.. again. See you soon, Remco."

After kicking things off on Friday, Evenepoel is set to race the Ardennes trio of Classics at Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he will face off with world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

While he is a two-time winner of the hilly Monument, Evenepoel's plan ever since his injury has been about making it back to the Tour de France in top shape, after finishing third there on debut last season.

With that in mind, he's also expected to race both the Tour de Romandie and Critérium to Dauphiné to re-find his rhythm ahead of the main event in July, so perhaps we won't see him firing on all cylinders, but it will nonetheless be a return of one cycling's biggest superstars after a tough period away from racing.