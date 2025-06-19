Recommended reading

'We haven't thought that far yet' – Mathieu van der Poel's team focus on winning a Tour de France stage over green jersey ambitions

By published

'We always go with the ambition to win a stage. We're not going to change that, even if that sometimes sounds like too moderate an ambition'

Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (R) wearing the sprinter&#039;s green jersey cycles in a breakaway during the 6th stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 126,7 km between Valserhône and Combloux, on June 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel wearing the green points jersey during the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Deceuninck manager Christoph Roodhooft has said that his team hasn't yet made plans to battle for the Tour de France green jersey.

Instead, the Belgian revealed that the main goal for his team leaders, Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel, will be a stage victory at the Grand Tour.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.