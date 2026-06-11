'One day, maybe' – Finn Fisher-Black just shy of the win again at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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'I'm trying not to think about how many times I've been second this year' says rider from New Zealand

MONTROND-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: (L-R) Stage winner Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Lidl - Trek and Finn Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe on second place cross the finish line during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 4 a 167.4km stage from Le Puy-en-Velay to Montrond-les-Bains / #UCIWT / on June 10, 2026 in Montrond-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) after coming second to Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) on stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Close, but not quite has unfortunately been the story of Finn Fisher-Black's season and, while he tried to rewrite the script on stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, it was second again.

The 24-year-old has both a fast finish and is resilient on the climbs so this hilly stage at the race, previously known as the Critérium du Dauphiné, suited him. It was speckled with category 2, 3 and 4 climbs before a flat final 30km and an upward sloping run to the finish, offering Fisher-Black an opportunity regardless of whether the day of racing was decided by the break or not.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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