'I think I punched my ticket' - Quinn Simmons confident stage win in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes race will earn him at fourth Tour de France start

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Lidl-Trek rider says bookend wins in 12 months at notable one-week European stage races career defining as US Pro road champion

Simmons wearing the US champion&#039;s jersey with stars down his arms and long hair
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) celebrates after podium ceremony as winner of stage 4 at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stars-and-stripes jersey seems to be a Superman cape for US Pro road national champion Quinn Simmons, with the Lidl-Trek rider out-sprinting a breakaway group to win a thrilling stage 4 at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

The triumph Wednesday was significant from many angles for the 25-year-old US rider, including a rare exhibition of harnessing his speed for a sprint win that ended a one-year drought. It was also an all-out demonstration that he thought would earn him a spot on Lidl-Trek's Tour de France roster for the fourth time.

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