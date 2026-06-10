'I think I punched my ticket' - Quinn Simmons confident stage win in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes race will earn him at fourth Tour de France start

The stars-and-stripes jersey seems to be a Superman cape for US Pro road national champion Quinn Simmons, with the Lidl-Trek rider out-sprinting a breakaway group to win a thrilling stage 4 at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

The triumph Wednesday was significant from many angles for the 25-year-old US rider, including a rare exhibition of harnessing his speed for a sprint win that ended a one-year drought. It was also an all-out demonstration that he thought would earn him a spot on Lidl-Trek's Tour de France roster for the fourth time.

"I'm so proud to race in this jersey, and then also race for this team. I mean to be flying this flag in Europe, it's beautiful for me. Ask these guys [with Lidl-Trek] but I think I think I punched my ticket [to the Tour]," Simmons said at the finish to EuroSport, CyclingProNet and other media.

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"There's some weight lifted. It's been a year since I put my hands in the air [at Tour de Suisse], so it's pretty special. Forever, no matter what I do, I think that victory in Suisse will be the biggest one in my career, for me personally, but of course I [have] a stage of the Dauphiné. I think if I do nothing else the rest of the season, I've had a good season now.

"I have the two biggest one-week stage races, I have a stage in each, both in the national jersey, that's pretty special for me," he said about winning 12 months ago at the Tour de Suisse, which was three weeks after he won the US Pro road title.

His victory in Switzerland was also from the breakaway that day, but he attacked solo with 20km to go for the win.

The victory a year on on Wednesday's stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (formerly the Critérium du Dauphiné) saw the aggressive US rider escape with around 100km to go with two others, Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) and Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility), and a dozen kilometres later a united group of 12 came together. Their gap never went over two minutes and Simmons was not sure they'd survive, even with the eight remaining riders carrying speed ahead of the closing peloton in the straightaway to the line.

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"To be honest, when we only had a minute and a half with 70k to go, I didn't believe. I wanted a hard day in front to prepare for what comes next, so you just go and commit full out," he said about the breakaway surviving.

"With 8k to go, I did push a bit out of one of the roundabouts, just to put some speed in the group and tell everyone, like, 'hey guys, now is the time to commit'. We had 20 seconds with 8k [to go], but with a tailwind, I think we proved it's enough.

"And I've never won a sprint before, so that's kind of cool. I'm not super snappy, but for 30 seconds, there's not too many guys that come around me."

The final 15km of stage 4 into Montrond-les-Bains was similar to a weekly group ride he does in the winter in Arizona, called the Shootout. He just imagined himself in the same situation.

"So, in my head, I just told myself I was on a shootout sprint and rolled for it. It's crazy how today's finish was almost exactly the same feeling. I came from the US straight [to France], and whenever I come from home, I ride at a really high level. I know how to prepare for the bigger races."

June seems to be the litmus test month for Simmons. He won his first US Pro road championship in 2023. After setbacks with crashes in 2024, he reclaimed the national road title in 2025. Before this June closes, he returns to the US to defend the championship, then aims for "the biggest dream" to win at the Tour de France in July.

"First I go home for the Nationals, so I'd really like to bring this jersey back, and then we can speak for the Tour. That's the biggest dream," he said

"You never know when your last chance to win in the national jersey is. You have to earn it back every year."

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