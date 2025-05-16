Recommended reading

'We just have to be patient' - As mountains loom Michael Storer bides his time in Giro d'Italia GC bid

By published

Tour of the Alps winner says the opening week of Giro d'Italia 'has been good for me'

Tudor Pro Cycling Team&#039;s Australian rider Michael Storer arrives to attend the 5th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 151kms from Ceglie Messapica to Matera on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Tudor Pro Cycling Team's Australian rider Michael Storer arrives to attend the 5th stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia cycling race 151kms from Ceglie Messapica to Matera on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian GC contender Michael Storer is predicting some gaps on the opening high mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday but he is equally certain that the overall battle will not really erupt until much deeper into the race.

The winner of the Tour of the Alps, Storer finished tenth overall in last year's Giro and he's currently lying ninth after an impressive opening week.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.