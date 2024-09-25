'We ended empty but it was enough to win' - Australia and Grace Brown celebrate another time trial title

By
published

'To get a rainbow jersey with my national teammates is massive' says Michael Matthews

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 25/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay - Michael Matthews, Ben O&#039;Connor, Jay Vine, Grace Brown, Brodie Chapman, Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Australia) celebrates winning the 2024 Team Time Trial Mixed Relay World Championship
Riders for Team Australia win mixed relay team time trial at 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The Australian national anthem rang out across Zũrich on Wednesday afternoon as Grace Brown won another time trial world title, this time along with Brodie Chapman, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Michael Matthews, Jay Vine and Ben O'Connor in the Mixed Relay team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.

The sextet in green and gold were all given rainbow jerseys and gold medals after beating Germany by just 0.85 of a second and Italy by 8.25 seconds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.