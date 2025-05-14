Recommended reading

'We couldn't sprint the way we wanted' – Brit Max Poole narrowly avoids crash at Giro d'Italia after solid start on GC

22-year-old sits seventh overall after five days of racing on Giro debut, only 26 seconds behind overall favourite Roglič

Max Poole riding
Max Poole during the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Poole (Picnic-PostNL) almost saw his solid start to the 2025 Giro d'Italia end in a crash on stage 5, as he was forced to abort his sprint into Matera after being clipped by eventual second-place finisher Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious).

The Brit produced a great save to finish rubber-side down in 26th after the incident that led to no ramifications for the Italian, with fellow GC hope Romain Bardet completing the lead-out, and he'll be glad to live to fight another day after impressing in the opening five race days.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

