'Obviously we want to race for the win but there wasn't a lot we could do' – Jayco AlUla best of the rest with Mauro Schmid after UAE steamroll rivals on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

News
By published

Swiss champion takes third on stage behind race leader Jay Vine and his teammate Jhonatan Narváez who have carved out lead of around a minute in race usually decided by a handful of seconds

NORWOOD, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla and Andreas Kron of Denmark and Team Uno-X Mobility cross the finish line during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 2 a 148.1km stage from Norwood to Uraidla 495m / #UCIWT / on January 22, 2026 in Norwood, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Schmid took third in Norwood (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You want to be in the box seat after today's stage," was the clear message Jayco AlUla sports director Mathew Hayman told Cyclingnews before the start of stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under to Uraidla. That, however, ended up being a position decisively held by UAE Team Emirates-XRG by the end of the day, but the Australian squad did come home as the best of the rest with a strong performance from Mauro Schmid.

Schmid took third place on the stage from the chase behind the winning teammates of Jay Vine and Jhonatan Narváez, with the Swiss champion sprinting to a position on the stage and overall podium from a chase of eight.

Still, there was little anyone could do to chase down the gap to the powerful duo of UAE riders out front so Schmid ended the stage with a gap of 1:05 to race leader Vine and 59 seconds to Narváez, with the pair having taken off after Adam Yates softened up the bunch for the attack. Yates is also now sitting ninth overall at 1:23, just 18 seconds back from Schmid, while O'Connor is in 13th place at 1:28

Even though there was no stopping the charge of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, it was no small effort for Schmid to settle on the podium, as while everything went according to – and even beyond – expectations for Vine's team there were some hiccups for Jayco AlUla.

Cyclingnews is on the ground for the season-opening 2026 Tour Down Under, and a subscription gives you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. From breaking news and analysis to exclusive interviews and tech, we've got you covered as the new season gets underway in Australia. Find out more.

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.