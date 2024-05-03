'We cannot assume that we've won the Vuelta' - Vollering cautious despite extending overall lead

By Lukas Knöfler
'A crash or an accident and everything is gone' says red jersey leader ahead of final two stages

Demi Vollering finishes second on stage 6 and extends overall lead at La Vuelta Femenina
Demi Vollering finishes second on stage 6 and extends overall lead at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

After taking the red jersey on stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) extended her lead on stage 6 but remains cautious ahead of the final two stages this weekend. 

Vollering was only beaten by Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) on the climb to the top of La Laguna Negra, and she distanced the other GC contenders, winning six bonus seconds and taking 19 seconds on Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) who is second overall. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.