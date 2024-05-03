Victory drought over, now does the procession begin? Vollering takes control at La Vuelta Femenina

By Simone Giuliani
published

SD Worx-Protime rider now looking every bit heir apparent to retired three-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten

JACA SPAIN MAY 02 Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime attacks during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 5 a 1139km stage from Huesca to Alto del Fuerte Rapitan Jaca 1103m UCIWWT on May 02 2024 in Jaca Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) starts to ramp up the pace on the climb on stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been a number of GC skirmishes through the first half of La Vuelta Femenina but the summit finish on stage 5 was the first real test of the climbing leg and at the Rapatan Fort in the Pyrenean town of Jaca the flames of hope for Demi Vollering's rivals got a serious dousing.

There may still be an ember burning for Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), who is the closest rival to the SD Worx-Protime rider on the overall, at 31 seconds, but it looks like there is every chance that the red jersey of the race leader could have found its home for 2024. Now that Vollering has broken her victory drought with her first top step of the season, it may well continue on into a roll.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.