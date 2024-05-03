Gaia Realini out of La Vuelta Femenina after stage 5 crash

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Minor concussion, chest and elbow pain rules Italian climber out of first Grand Tour in 2024

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) after stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina
Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) after stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the Vuelta Femenina, Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) was one of her team’s co-leaders alongside Elisa Longo Borghini, having won a stage and finished third overall in 2023.

The minuscule climber was being protected in the opening TTT by Lizzie Deignan and crossed the line first as Lidl-Trek won the stage, taking the red leader’s jersey for a day. But on stage 4, Realini lost two minutes in the echelons, and a crash on stage 5 now means that she has to abandon the race.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.