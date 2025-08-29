'We are saving the team for the second and third weeks' - Vuelta a España favourite Jonas Vingegaard explains Visma-Lease a Bike's conservative approach

When the Vuelta a España peloton led by Visma-Lease a Bike curled its way round the sharp right-hand bend at the foot of the stage 7 final ascent to Cerler, it briefly looked as if top favourite Jonas Vingegaard's team would put down the kind of blistering climbing pace that usually precedes an all-out attack by the Dane.

Instead, after Vingegaard's teammates Victor Campenaerts, Wilco Kelderman and finally Ben Turner had maintained a steady pace on the lower slopes of the 11-kilometre climb, rather than turn up the heat even higher on their rivals, the Dutch squad then opted to take things much more calmly.

Things even reached a point where UAE Team Emirates-XRG, realising that Vingegaard and company were not going flat-out, moved to the front with Marc Soler and João Almeida.

An attack by Almeida then met with a rapid response by Vingegaard. But the Dane's unwillingness to collaborate strongly and distance the rest of the field, suggested that rather than opting to blow the race apart, and perhaps retaking the red jersey from Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) too soon, Vingegaard wanted to keep his powder dry for further down the line.

"For sure if we'd wanted, we could have fought for the win, but we also wanted to save energy," Vingegaard explained afterwards.

"We are saving the team for the second and third week. There it will be hard enough, so we decided not to do that [go for the win] today."

Vingegaard, meanwhile, said he had "a decent day in general, not an easy day, but with a hard last climb. The team did well".

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Without taking more decisive action, Vingegaard has in any case moved from fifth to second overall, as all of the other riders from Thursday's break barring Træen were dropped from the main group. He thus remains at 2:33 back on the Norwegian race leader.

Træen himself continues uncertain of how long he can retain the top spot overall, and barring all disaster it seems all but certain he will hold onto la roja at least as far as Sunday's category 1 summit finish at Valdezcaray. If he gets up Valdezcaray with the favourites - and Friday's race suggested he was more than capable of doing that - then he could well hold until the harder mountain stages towards the end of the second week.

"To be honest, I'm not thinking about how many stages I can stay in the jersey, I'm just going day by day and we'll see what happens," Træen told reporters following his successful defence of the lead on stage 7.

But for Bahrain Victorious, after the the disastrous day for Antonio Tiberi on Friday, losing nearly 15 minutes, the team's interest in maintaining the red jersey with their Norwegian racer is likely to have increased considerably.

For Vingegaard, the longer Træen and Bahrain do just that, the better.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.