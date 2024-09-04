Zwift unveils a plethora of updates for its 10th anniversary

By
published

New routes, more racing, and Zwift Ride bike frame and Zwift Cog now work with a wider range of trainers

A man rides a Zwift Ride smart trainer in a living room
(Image credit: Zwift)

It’s 10 years since Zwift launched. Over that time, the indoor cycling app says that collectively its users have covered 8.72 billion kilometres and climbed 81.56 billion metres, with over four million events organised on the platform.

To celebrate, it’s announced a series of updates to the platform, as well as its forward calendar of events and challenges going into 2025. More on that later. 

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 