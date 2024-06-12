Zwift has released a smart bike, but the budget-focussed Zwift Ride is no Tron bike

By
published

Zwift Ride could be set to disrupt the exercise bike market the same way the Hub did for smart trainers

A cyclists rides the Zwift Ride smart bike in a living room
(Image credit: Zwift)

The indoor cycling software specialist, Zwift, has had a tumultuous relationship with hardware over the past two years, but its latest product is a smart idea that could disrupt the industry and create an all-new category of product. 

Called the Zwift Ride, it simply takes an existing smart trainer – namely the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One – and provides the rest of the equation: the bike. Everything from the handlebars and the frame, via the seatpost and saddle, to the cranks and drivetrain are supplied, taking the intelligence offered in the best smart trainers and turning them into a smart home exercise bike. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton.

Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years.

He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. 

These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.