Zwift has released a smart bike, but the budget-focussed Zwift Ride is no Tron bike

The indoor cycling software specialist, Zwift, has had a tumultuous relationship with hardware over the past two years, but its latest product is a smart idea that could disrupt the industry and create an all-new category of product.

Called the Zwift Ride, it simply takes an existing smart trainer – namely the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One – and provides the rest of the equation: the bike. Everything from the handlebars and the frame, via the seatpost and saddle, to the cranks and drivetrain are supplied, taking the intelligence offered in the best smart trainers and turning them into a smart home exercise bike.

Like any smart bike, it saves you from having to use your outdoor bike on your trainer, in turn keeping your carpets clean, prolonging the life of your bike's components, and reducing setup faff time between deciding to ride and turning the first pedal.

All of the touchpoints are widely adjustable too, via an integrated 'Zwift Key' which mounts magnetically to the underside of the top tube. The frame can be adjusted to fit riders between 5ft and 6ft 6in tall, meaning it's suitable for the whole family.

The alloy frame features a single central leg at the front, positioned as your forks and front wheel are, to hold the bike up. Upwards from this is a fairly traditional bike design, with head tube shape and height- and reach-adjustable handlebars. The handlebars are pre-fitted with shift/brake levers that mimic the Zwift Play controls, allowing the user to virtually shift gears silently and instantly, and control their Zwift app directly from the handlebars.

The included phone/snack tray sits on top of the reach-adjustable handlebar clamping section, while an optional tablet-mount can be bought to mount up front (Image credit: Zwift)

A rubber-covered smartphone tray sits atop the handlebars, and an additional tablet holder can be bought to mount up front.

Heading to the rear of the bike, past the two included bottle cages, towards the height-adjustable seatpost. The included saddle sits on traditional round 6mm rails, so can easily be swapped for your own preferred option.

The drivetrain is a singlespeed affair, taking advantage of the Zwift Cog device. The chain is looped around a tensioning device to help simplify installation. The frame fits to the included Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One trainer using a traditional 142 x 12mm thru axle (included).

The Zwift Frame resembles a typical bike design, but the front wheel is replaced by a single-leg strut (Image credit: Zwift)

Software meets hardware

Back in March of 2022, Zwift teased a smart bike design, but amid an industry-wide downturn and financial difficulty, it quickly scrapped the idea in May of the same year. Months later, it launched a smart trainer, the Zwift Hub Classic, which led to a near-12-month court case with Wahoo for infringing on patents.

Towards the end of this, Zwift also launched the Zwift Hub One, which comprised the very same smart trainer, but with a universally-compatible single-speed sprocket and housing replacing the cassette.

Once Zwift and Wahoo agreed to settle their differences, they entered a new realm of hyper-collaboration which saw the Zwift Hub Classic ultimately be replaced by the already-existing Wahoo Kickr Core, while the Zwift Hub One become the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One.

Today's launch is another collaboration between the pair. Zwift provides the frame and the up-front Zwift Play-like controls, while the Wahoo Kickr Core supplies the smart trainer.

Zwift says that later this summer the Zwift Ride will be available as a standalone frame that users can pair with the smart trainer they already have. However, non-Wahoo users will have to forego the virtual shifting feature (unless other brands release a firmware update to let it work). The pricing for that is yet to be determined.

For now, you can only buy it coupled with the Kickr Core device, priced at US $1299.99 / €1299.99 / £1199.99 / AU $2,299.95. The add-on tablet holder is priced at US $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99.

Units will begin shipping on June 26.