Watch Wout van Aert at Cyclocross World Cup Dendermonde: Live streams, TV channels

By
published

Watch all the action from the UCI World Cup round in Dendermonde on January 5

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel racing at the UCI World Cup in Dendermonde three seasons ago
Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel acing at the UCI World Cup in Dendermonde three seasons ago (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The UCI's flagship cyclocross series, the UCI World Cup, continues into 2025 with another round, this time coming in Dendermonde on Sunday, January 5.

The event is the eighth round of the 2024-25 World Cup and takes place in the Belgian town of Dendermonde, which saw Pim Ronhaar and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado triumph last season.

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN 

There's no better VPN for unblocking streaming services, according to TechRadar. It offers super-fast connections to over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, and it's compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. You get a money-back guarantee and it's currently available for more than 70% off.

View Deal
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.