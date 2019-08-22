Watch Colorado Classic live streaming on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 The top 3 – winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Leah Thomas, with Rally Cycling's Gillian Ellsay in third – after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Colorado Classic live streaming on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Colorado Classic)

The Colorado Classic women's-only UCI 2.1 stage race begins August 22 in Steamboat Springs and finishes August 25 in Denver. Watch the four-day race live on Cyclingnews in the video window below.

Race organisers announced in December that they had opted to cancel their men's event in favour of running a women's-only race this year. They used the additional funds to expand their women's race by offering harder stages, a bigger prize purse and live streaming. The four host cities will include Steamboat Springs, Avon and Golden before the race finishes in Denver.

The move to offer a women's-only race has so far proven valuable for the organisation that will host its strongest field in the event's history. Boels Dolmans rider Katie Hall will be on the start line as part of the USA Cycling National Team. Top riders to watch include Tiffany Cromwell and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM), 2017 champion Sara Poidevan (Rally UHC Cycling), Amber Neben, Edwige Pitel and three-time Olympic medallist Olga Zabelinskaya, all racing for Cogeas Mettler Look.

The Italian BePink team will field 2009 UCI Road World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist Tatiana Gudzero, while Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank will bring Lauren Stephens and sprinter Kendall Ryan. Sho-Air Twenty20 Olympians will field Chloe Dygert-Owen and Jennifer Valente.