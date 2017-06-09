Vos breaks collarbone in Women's Tour crash

Image 1 of 5 Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Marianne Vos won the sprint for second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Marianne Vos (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Marianne Vos (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) has broken her right collarbone in a late crash during stage 3 of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour, her team has confirmed. It's not yet known if she will be able to continue her current racing programme.

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) won the stage in a bunch sprint, beating Alice Barnes (Drops). Vos came down in a multi-rider crash that also involved Dani King (Cylance) inside the final 10 kilometres as the peloton approached Royal Leamington Spa. She was able to finish the stage, coming across the line more than three minutes behind Hosking.

Vos was taken to Warwick Hospital following the stage, where a broken right collarbone was diagnosed. Vos had been sitting second in the overall standings prior to her crash with her teammate Kasia Niewiadoma in the race leader. Crashing out will be all the more disappointing for Vos as she'd come into the Women's Tour on a wave of strong results. The team has not given a recovery period for the Dutchwoman and it's not clear if she will have to make changes to her race programme.

Losing Vos will also be a blow to the WM3 Pro Cycling team, however Niewiadoma's lead of 1:43 over former teammate Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) will give them confidence with two more stages still to come.

Stage 4 of the Women's Tour brings the riders to the Peak District for a 123km ride out and back from Chesterfield.