Vos out of nationals and Giro after Women's Tour crash - Women's news shorts

Image 1 of 5 Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jolien D'hoore celebrates a win on the final stage of the Ovo Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The podium of the Rapha Nocturne women's event won by Lucy Shaw (Image credit: Rapha Nocturne) Image 4 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5) in the mountains jersey at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vos to miss nationals and Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) will be forced to watch from the sidelines of the Dutch national championships and the Giro Rosa later this month, her team has confirmed. The former champion in both events has been ruled out of competition after she broke her collarbone at the Women's Tour last week.

Vos crashed heavily in the finale of stage 3 of the race, tangling with several other riders. While she was able to complete the short distance to the end of the stage, a trip to hospital confirmed that she had broken her collarbone and she immediately pulled out of the race. Vos headed home for further tests, which have confirmed that she will be unable to ride.

WM3 Pro Cycling will have Kasia Niewiadoma as their leader for the Giro Rosa. Niewiadoma rode to overall victory at the Women's Tour following a surprising win on the opening day of action. She won the young rider's jersey at last year's Giro Rosa, finishing seventh overall.

Wiggle-High5 ends the Women's Tour on a high

Wiggle-High5 enjoyed a fruitful Women's Tour last week, claiming a prestigious win in London on the final stage with Jolien D'hoore and taking home the mountains jersey with Audrey Cordon Ragot. Elisa Longo Borghini also gave the team a top 10 finish in the overall classification.

D'hoore held off a fast charging Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to take the honours in London. It is her fourth win at WorldTour level this season and her sixth overall, putting her joint first with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio as the rider with the most victories in 2017. It might have been flat, but it was a tough day out, says D'hoore, and the stage win put to bed any disappointment she might have felt ceding the points jersey to Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

"That was really hard," said D'hoore immediately after the stage. "I think it was one of the hardest crits I've done in my life. The hammer was going down from the start, and we missed it with the team. The girls had to chase the whole time; they got it back, and then it was just fast the whole time. It didn't stop, it just kept going and going. We saved the best for last!"

Cordon beat Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) by just six points in the mountains classification. The French rider took control of the jersey on day one and never let it go. With no classified climbs in London, she only had to finish the stage to be crowned the winner of the competition.

Shaw wins London Nocturne

Lucy Shaw (Drops) claimed victory in the opening round of the Nocturne series in London. Shaw edged out Storey Cycling duo Neah Evans and Elizabeth Jane-Harris in the rush to the line after a frenetic half-hour of racing.

"I'm really happy with that. It was straight off from the go, I was on the back foot," said Shaw. "My teammate bridged across, and I sat tight for a bit. We formed a really good group together, and I had a really good lead out from my teammates at the end, so I was pleased with that. I was confident that could do well, but I knew the competition was going to be really fierce."

Evans, however, leads Shaw in the overall Nocturne standings, after winning two of the three intermediate sprints and taking second in another. She has 31 points in the standings compared to Shaw's 25.

The second and final round of the Nocturne event will take place in Copenhagen on August 19.

Follow Cervelo Bigla at the Women's Tour

After first coming into the peloton only a few years ago, on-board cameras are a mainstay of the sport in 2017. At the final stage of the Women's Tour, the Cervelo Bigla team attached a camera to their leader Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

Jolien D'hoore won the stage while Moolman-Pasio finished safely in the bunch with her teammates. Moolman-Pasio and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig gave Cervelo Bigla two berths in the top 10 overall, to complete a solid week of racing for the squad.

Watch the on-board footage bellow.

How fast were they going? Go on board with @ashleighcycling during the #London stage of @thewomenstour #OVOWT pic.twitter.com/Zftqw5zoRc