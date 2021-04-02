Vittoria Air-Liner inserts now available for road bike wheels

The rise of tubeless tyres and the evolution of the contemporary road bike wheel has forced Vittoria to add a road-specific option to its Air-Liner portfolio - the Air-Liner Road. Essentially offering the same support as the Air-Liner MTB and Gravel, the inserts are compatible with all makes of the best tubeless road tyres. Not only do they add an extra layer of surety when things go wrong but also improves bump compliance and impact protection.

In terms of real-world performance, the system has been put through its paces at WorldTour level by the likes of Alexander Kristoff who secured victory at the Gent-Wevelgem in 2019 using these very inserts. EF Education-Nippo has also been using the inserts during racing having employed the system during Strade Bianche last month.

Image 1 of 4 Inserts are available in three sizes - small (25mm), medium (28mm) and large (30mm) (Image credit: Vittoria) Image 2 of 4 Sealant bottle lid doubles up as a valve core remover (Image credit: Vittoria) Image 3 of 4 A pair of specifically designed pliers and six clips/levers help when it comes to fitting and removing the tyre bead (Image credit: Vittoria) Image 4 of 4 Proprietary 'Multiway Valves' prevent clogging and foster better air-pressure regulation (Image credit: Vittoria)

The inserts are available in three sizes - small (25mm), medium (28mm) and large (30mm) with weights coming in at 24, 31 and 39g respectively. The road system uses the same green-coloured lightweight EVA foam material as its off-road brethren but differs in that it comes as a complete circular insert for improved performance. The foam is resistant to sealant absorption and compresses to almost half its size when the tyre is pumped with air - this means the tyre system functions at the same level of performance as it would without them fitted.

The Air-Liner Road Tool Kit includes Vittoria's proprietary tubeless 'Multiway Valves' which employ multiple ports in the base of the valve stem that helps eliminate clogging and improve air-pressure adjustment. A pair of specifically designed pliers and six clips/levers (which help when it comes to fitting or removing the tyre bead from the rim), as well as a bottle of tubeless sealant, is also included in the box. While fitting the inserts is not a particularly difficult exercise it can prove tricky and Vittoria recommends visiting your local bike shop if you're not confident with the fitting procedure.

The Air-Liner Road range starts at £34.99 for a single unit (this includes 1 x valve, 1 x ALR, 1 x wheel sticker) and £89.99 for the Air-Liner Road TLR Kit (includes 2 x RAL, 2 x special valves, 1 x tyre pliers and clips for installation, 80ml Tyre sealant and 2 x wheel stickers).

Tech Specs: Vittoria Air-Liner Road inserts