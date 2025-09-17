Visma-Lease a Bike strengthen Grand Tour climbing group with Italian talent Davide Piganzoli

Visma-Lease a Bike have signed talented Italian climber Davide Piganzoli as they strengthen their group of Grand Tour riders.

Twenty-three-year-old Piganzoli will step-up to WorldTour level in 2026 after three seasons with Polti VisitMalta. Piganzoli is part of the same generation as Giulio Pellizzari and finished third in the Tour de L'Avenir behind Isaac del Toro and Pellizzari in 2023.

Piganzoli won the Tour of Antalya in 2024 and was second in this year's O Gran Camiño and the La Route d'Occitanie in the French Pyrenees. He finished 13th in the 2024 Giro d'Italia and 14th this year. He was third in last year's Giro dell'Emilia behind Tadej Pogačar and Tom Pidcock.

"This is a big step in my career,” Piganzoli said when Visma announced his signing.

I’m excited to race for a new team and to meet all the new teammates and staff. I was really drawn to the project at Visma-Lease a Bike because I believe I can truly continue developing here as a GC rider.

"There’s so much expertise in this team: experienced riders, top equipment, strong support staff, and more. Step by step, I want to keep growing as a general classification rider."

He will join Visma-Lease a Bike's development group within the WorldTour set-up, that includes Cian Uijtdebroeks, British sprinter Matthew Brennan, Jørgen Nordhagen, and Niklas Behrens. Piganzoli will eventually play a role alongside Grand Tour leaders Jonas Vingegaard and Matteo Jorgenson.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Davide is a rider in whom we see a lot of potential,” said Head of Racing Grischa Niermann.

"He will initially strengthen our Grand Tour squad in a supporting role, but he will definitely have opportunities of his own as well. We want to grow with him to the next level as a GC rider, and we’re happy he chose us and our project."

Visma have also signed French rouleur and national time trial champion Bruno Armirail from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Filippo Fiorelli from VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè and Timo Kielich from Alpecin-Deceuninck.

The team has lost sprinter Olav Kooij to Decathlon, while Dylan van Baarle will move to Soudal-QuickStep and Tiesj Benoot to also goes to Decathlon in 2026.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.