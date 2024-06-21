Visma-Lease a Bike reveal custom Cervélo bikes for the Tour de France

Inspired by the Renaissance, blue and yellow design avoids clash with race-leader's yellow jersey

Visma Lease a Bike's Renaissance themed Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Cervelo / Visma Lease a Bike)

In the wake of revealing that both Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert have made the team's Tour de France roster, the Visma-Lease a Bike news continues apace, as the team has today revealed the custom-painted bikes on which they'll be racing. 

The news of the team was teased on Monday, with a 'postcard from Tignes' posted on social media. Days later, amid confirming the selection, the team also revealed a special blue 'Renaissance' design kit, created to avoid a clash with the Tour de France's maillot jaune, the yellow jersey worn by the race's general classification leader

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.