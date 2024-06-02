Another unreleased SRAM Red groupset uncovered at Unbound Gravel, this time with 13-speed cassette

By
published

It only launched two weeks ago, but is the SRAM Red groupset about to get another update?

13 Speed SRAM Red groupset in the wild at Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: Specialized)

In a surprising turn of events, a brand new SRAM Red AXS groupset has been unearthed at Unbound Gravel, with a 13-speed cassette, just two weeks after SRAM unveiled the latest iteration of Red AXS. 

Initially spied by Anne-Marije Rook of our sister site Cycling Weekly, the new groupset appears to be a something of a lovechild between SRAM's latest Red groupset and the Eagle Transmission launched last year. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton.

Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years.

He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. 

These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.