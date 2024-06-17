Is this the Visma-Lease a Bike Tour de France squad with Vingegaard and Van Aert?

Jorgenson, Tratnik, Laporte and Benoot continue to train hard at altitude in the Alps

Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and their Visma-Lease bike teammates continue to train at altitude
Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and their Visma-Lease bike teammates continue to train at altitude (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

The Visma-Lease a Bike squad continue to train at altitude in the French Alps, with a team photograph sparking further speculation that Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert will ride the 2024 Tour de France. 

The Dutch team has played down reports that Vingegaard and Van Aert have fully recovered from their spring crashes, with team manager Richard Plugge repeating that Vinegegaard would only target a third consecutive Tour de France if ‘100% fit’

