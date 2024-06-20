Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert to ride 2024 Tour de France as Visma-Lease a Bike reveal final roster

‘I am very excited to see where I stand. I feel good and very motivated” says 2023 Tour winner'

Jonas Vingegaard and Wout Van Aert will ride the 2024 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard and Wout Van Aert will ride the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert have been confirmed in Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France line-up, ending weeks of speculation about their fitness and ambitions for the biggest race of the 2024 season. 

Visma-Lease a Bike also revealed their special blue ‘Renaissance’ jersey and blue Cervelo bikes that have been created to avoid a clash with the yellow Tour de France leader’s jersey.  

