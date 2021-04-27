Vincenzo Nibali back training at altitude as hopes of riding Giro d'Italia increase

Vincenzo Nibali is back training outdoors at altitude after fracturing his wrist, with the physiotherapist giving him special treatment saying he is "100 per cent convinced" that the Sicilian will be able to ride the Giro d’Italia.

Trek-Segafredo are more cautious and still have yet to confirm their final line-up and ambitions for the Corsa Rosa but Nibali travelled to Livigno at the weekend and immediately began training outdoors, 11 days after his training crash and nine days after a plate and screws were fitted on his radius bone.

He is able to ride thanks to a specially-designed carbon wrist brace and he spent four hours in the saddle on Sunday, with plans to stay at 2200 metres until at least the weekend.

Physiotherapist Martino Donati first helped Nibali in 2018 as he recovered from his vertebra fracture caused by a roadside fan on the stage to L’Alpe d’Huez of the Tour de France. Now his treatment is helping to reduce the swelling and bruising of the operation and work on the correct movement of Nibali’s wrist and fingers.

Donati revealed Nibali is undergoing twice daily sessions, with early morning starts.

"I’ve never seen Vincenzo so determined and so willing to work hard. The chance of him being at the Giro? For me it's 100 per cent," Donati told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Otherwise, what would be the point of doing all this extra work. When it was necessary, he came for a session at 6:50 in the morning. We’re working on his wrist but also on his arm and back."

Nibali won the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and 2016 and has finished on the podium another four times. He hasn’t raced since Milan-San Remo on March 20 but had done a lot of work for the Giro d’Italia at an altitude camp on Mount Teide.

He was forced to miss last week’s Tour of the Alps but has never given up hope of riding the Corsa Rosa in what could be the final season of his long and successful career.