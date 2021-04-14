Vincenzo Nibali’s Giro d'Italia challenge in doubt after training crash

Vincenzo Nibali’s Giro d’Italia hopes are up in the air after the Italian crashed in training on Wednesday.



The two-time Giro champion recently returned from an altitude camp on Tenerife and was training near his home in Lugano, Switzerland, just over the Italian border, when he hit the deck.



Nibali fell on his wrist and was taken to the hospital for scans to see if he has any broken bones.



“Unfortunately we have to inform you that Vincenzo Nibali fell this morning during training and hit his right wrist,” read a statement from Trek-Segafredo.



“Radiographic checks are now in progress at Lugano hospital to understand the extent of the problem. More updates will come later."



After his last appearance came at Milan-San Remo on March 20, Nibali was due to return to racing on Monday at the Tour of the Alps. After riding the Giro, he was set to double up with the Tour de France, ahead of a tilt at the Olympic Games road race in Tokyo in late July.

Wrist injuries are relatively common in cycling crashes, with fractures to the scaphoid bone particularly vulnerable when riders fall on their hands. In severe cases, riders can be ruled out for up to two months. Luke Rowe was in plaster for six weeks following his scaphoid break in 2018, while Fernando Gaviria is currently out for a month with the same injury.



Some require surgery but others are more minor, with Annemiek van Vleuteun winning the silver medal at last year’s World Championships just days after breaking her wrist. Riders can quickly return to riding indoors on static trainers, but usually have to miss the races on the immediate horizon.



The Giro d’Italia begins in Turin on May 8.