'When he's in pain, health comes first' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe could pull Primož Roglič from the Giro d'Italia due to his crash injuries

Slovenian lost 1:30 to his GC rivals on the road to Asiago due to the pain of a third crash

Primoz Roglic reacts after losing valuable time on stage 15 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Primoz Roglic reacts after losing valuable time on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lost 1:30 to his Giro d'Italia general classification rivals on stage 15 to Asiago, slipping to tenth, 3:53 down on Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). 

His hopes of overall victory appear gone, with his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team openly admitting that his injuries could mean Roglič is pulled from the Giro on medical grounds.

