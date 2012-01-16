Video: White talks GreenEdge tactics ahead of WordTour debut

Matt White (left) chats with Shayne Bannan in Melbourne. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

In 2011, Matt White guided Cameron Meyer to overall victory at the Tour Down Under, Garmin-Cervelo's plan-b given Tyler Farrar's misfortune. In 2012, White is the man in the hot seat for GreenEdge and in this video he talks Cyclingnews through the way sees the race unfolding.

White said that he's expecting competition to be fierce from the very first sprint which takes place around the 75 kilometre mark at Kapunda en route to Claire on Stage 1.

"I think the format of the race this year has changed a lot of things and last year Cameron's break was the only successful break since this race has been WorldTour but I think we're going to see a competitive race from the first time bonus because seconds will win this Tour."

See more of White's thoughts on the 2012 Santos Tour Down Under by clicking on the video link below.