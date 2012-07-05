Video: Tour de France Stage 5 highlights

Image 1 of 5 A beaming Andre Greipel on the podium after winning stage 5 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) triumphed in stage 5, winning his second stage in as many days. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) emerged from the crash in the stage 5 finale relatively unscathed while Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) still remains dazed on the sidewalk. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Five-time Tour de France champion Bernard Hinault congratulates Fabian Cancellara for another day in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) gets medical attention after crashing in the closing kilometres of stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Belisol's Andre Greipel made it two sprint wins in a row, winning Stage 5 of the 2012 Tour de France. The German overcame Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) who had been the first of the fast men to jump, and JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

A crash three kilometres from the finish tangled up points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), a hold up Greipel was able to come back from. Sagan's absence at the finish meant that Goss made up significant ground in the battle for the maillot vert. The Australian will have one more chance this week, on Friday, to claim his so far elusive stage win.

There was no change to the classification leaders with Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) retaining yellow, Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) still wearing the polka dot jersey with no points available for the climbers on Thursday and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) stays in white for another day as best young rider.