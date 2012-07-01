Video: Tour de France Stage 1 highlights
Sagan takes the win everyone has been waiting for
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored his maiden Tour de France victory in a scorching battle against yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) on Sunday.
Related Articles
In a battle of the strongmen, Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen was third.
There was drama aplenty in the final 25km of the 198km stage to Seraing, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Michael Rogers among those to come to grief just as the peloton started to put on the pace.
Cancellara retained his overall lead, while some of the time trial specialists dropped out of the Tour's top 10.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy