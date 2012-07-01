Video: Tour de France Stage 1 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Up and running: Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) opens his Tour de France innings with a win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in the first Tour de France road stage of his career. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) put in a Herculean effort on the final climb but just fell short. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) digs deep to cross the gap to Cancellara and Sagan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 An injured Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes stage 1 but heads straight for the bus (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored his maiden Tour de France victory in a scorching battle against yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) on Sunday.

In a battle of the strongmen, Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen was third.

There was drama aplenty in the final 25km of the 198km stage to Seraing, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Michael Rogers among those to come to grief just as the peloton started to put on the pace.

Cancellara retained his overall lead, while some of the time trial specialists dropped out of the Tour's top 10.