Video: Tour de France Prologue highlights

Image 1 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) motors to the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) almost crashed when he took one of the 180 degree turns too fast, but the Slovakian managed to stay upright. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) saw his challenge unravel due to bad luck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in full flight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Cadel Evans (BMC) starts his Tour defence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was a case of history repeating for Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), as he won the Tour de France 6.4km prologue in Liège just as he had eight years ago.

While Cancellara's performance was flawless; the same could not be said for rivals Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) or Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) who both struck their own brand of trouble on the technical course. In the battle for general classification glory, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) struck the first blow against defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) with 10 seconds separating the pair.

