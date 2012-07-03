Video: Tour de France Stage 2 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) triumphs in his first Tour de France stage win outside of France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Sky) grits his teeth and sprints for it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) with the Tour lion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Green jersey Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) was part of a three-man break on stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti)

It was Tour de France stage win number 21 for Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the 207.5km stage between Visé and Tournai. But it was a close one with arch-rival Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) just pipped in a photo finish for second place. Australia's Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was third.

For overall leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), it was "business as usual" as he retained his yellow jersey. Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank Tinkoff) retained the lead in the mountains classification by being the first rider over the top of the Cote de la Citadelle de Namur and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) maintained his one second lead over Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the young rider classification.

The points classification is heating up however, Goss once again was first of the bunch across the line at the intermediate sprint while Stage 1 victor, Peter Sagan (Liquigas) has a 15 point lead over Cavendish with the completion of Monday's stage.